Real Housewives of Potomac Source Claims Broken Trust Led To ‘RHOP’ Ashley Darby And Michael Darby’s Split !

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Trouble had been brewing between Real Housewives of Potomac star, Ashley Darby, and her husband, Michael Darby, for quite some time, according to a new report by PEOPLE.

The reality star announced that the couple was parting ways on Tuesday, after an eight-year marriage. A source close to the reality star told the outlet that the split was a long time coming.

“Michael is a real estate developer and owns the building where the family lives,” the insider told the outlet. “He moved out a while ago. They’ve been having serious problems for about a year now. There’s been a visceral disconnect between them as a couple. For Ashley, the inconsistencies within the relationship and trust issues led to the split.”

The tipster also revealed that Ashley was ready to dive back into the dating pool. The Bravo star has supposedly been telling friends that she “considers herself single and has been asking to be set up on dates.”

The source added—”She’s been done and is clearly ready to move on.”

Ashley and Michael tied the knot in May 2014 and began appearing on The Real Housewives of Potomac during its premiere season, in 2016. Bravo has documented many highs and lows in their relationship during their time together, including the birth of their two sons, Dean, 2, and Dylan, 13 months.

Ashley’s statement read, in part—“While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”

Their marriage was often surrounded by drama, as the 62-year-old Australian businessman was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact after a cameraman claimed that Michael groped him while filming Season 4. Michael denied the allegations and the charges were dismissed due to a lack of evidence. In 2020, he was caught spending the night at a hotel with another woman shortly after the birth of the couple’s first child. Michael denied engaging in any sexual activity with the woman.

As reported—the Bravo star bragged about getting “paid” only hours before announcing the couple’s separation.

Ashley posted a video featuring herself smiling at the camera with her hair blowing in the wind. Ashley, 33, set the video against Amaarae & Moliy’s “Sad Girlz Luv Money.”

“I’m gonna get paid, yeah, just gimme,” the lyrics read. “I really like to party, I really like your body / I really wanna get naughty, I think you’re such a hottie / Slow dancing in the party, oh yes.”

Michael has an estimated net worth of $20 million. The couple had a prenuptial agreement that was in effect for the first five years of their marriage but has since expired.

“Now, in the event of a divorce, I will receive 50 percent of our assets,” Ashley said in a Season 5 confessional spot.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips