Vanderpump Rules Scheana Shay Responds To Concerns About Her Daughter!

Scheana Shay is correcting fans after they came after her for putting her daughter in the bathtub.

Shay found herself getting backlash from Vanderpump Rules fans after she posted a video of her and her family. She documented their experience on her Instagram Stories where her daughter, Summer Moon, was seen near the hot tub. Many fans had an issue with the VPR star allowing her toddler to swim in the area.

The reality TV personality explained to the trolls attacking her on her Instagram Stories. “To everyone messaging me about my baby ‘in a hot tub’ ….It’s not HOT!” Scheana wrote in an Instagram Story. “I’m not stupid. I didn’t even take hot baths when I was pregnant. I control the temperature,” she continued. “I simply had the bubbles on for her. Thank you for your concern.”

Scheana began her relationship with Brock Davis, a personal trainer in 2019, and soon after, the two were expecting a child together. Shay spoke to Us Weekly while confirming their romance at the time. “He’s gorgeous. He’s so good to look at, but he is the nicest person I’ve ever met and treats me with respect, the way I deserve, so that’s the best part about him.” The couple welcomed their first child together, Summer, in 2021.

In their relationship, Scheana has had to stand up for Brock multiple times. Since Vanderpump Rules fans are always criticizing their romance. Shay adressed the trolls on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Blocking anyone who has negative s*** to say about my fiancé. No more responding. No more defending. Just blocking.” Thanks to co-star, Lala Kent, it’s been revealed that Davies hasn’t seen his two kids from a previous relationship in years. It’s also been said that an incident occurred in which he supposedly slapped their mother, resulting in a domestic violence charge against him.

Shay told Us Weekly that she was doing her best to help Davies and his ex come to an understanding for the sake of their family. “We had a very long FaceTime with her where I told him to just shut up and let her talk because she needed to be heard. I listened and I, as a very empathetic person, I understood where she was coming from. I couldn’t imagine what she had been through. I know that they were both young and they had a very tumultuous relationship, and it was better that they did separate. But just from a woman’s point of view, I was like, ‘You, really need to look at it from her perspective and not how just you were feeling.’”

