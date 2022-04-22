Real Housewives of Orange County Noella Bergener Defends Meeting Ex Husband On ‘Sugar Daddy’ Dating Site!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Real Housewives of Orange County newbie, Noella Bergener, admitted that she first connected with her ex-husband, James Bergener, on a “Sugar Daddy” website, during Wednesday’s episode of the RHOC reunion series.

Andy Cohen asked Noella, 36, about meeting James on “Seeking Arrangement” during Part 1 of the series, which aired on April 20.

“So, how did you and James meet?” Cohen asked Noella after the show rolled a series of flashback clips.

Noella responded “online,” seemingly shocking the host.

“Yeah. Well, it’s like a dating website. Like a naughty one. It’s called ‘Seeking Arrangement,’” she said.

“I thought, forgive me, [Seeking Arrangement was] for more of a sugar daddy kind of thing,” Cohen commented, asking if she pursued the marriage for the money.

“I mean there are attractive girls, and wealthy men are the standard,” Noella said, adding that money was not on her mind when she met her future husband.

“I wanted to build a family and love this man,” she reiterated.

Andy also questioned Noella about the timeline of the estranged couple’s relationship.

“We were five years and then one legal year of marriage,” the Bravo star said. “He was separated when I met him and so once we realized that we could have children and I could start IVF, it was important for me to do the gathering of our family and do the picture of me in the white dress. So we had a wedding ceremony, knowing that it wasn’t fully legal.”

Noella clarified that it didn’t bother her to have a wedding before James’ divorce was finalized.

“I didn’t care about the actual piece of paper for a divorce. Anybody who’s out there said I cared about money or gold-digging kind of thing,” she said.

James and Noella, who has a daughter, Coco, from a previous marriage, tied the knot in 2020. Their split was messy, as the reality star accused her ex of abandoning their two-year-old autistic son, James Jr. Noella was financially cut off after James’ $6 million tax debt was exposed.

“To this date, James has not visited our son or given me any explanation for his departure,” Noella claimed in a December 2021 RHOC episode. “He has fled the state to evade service. My cards are still shut off, he hasn’t paid a dime in support, he stopped paying for our home and is currently holding up our divorce unless I sign a statement saying that I lied about him, his business partner, and his brand.”

Noella shared that she had moved on with another man, in January.

“He knew me married and knew my husband. That’s not weird at all, but we just have a lot of love and respect for each other,” she said. “It’s just slow. It’s very, very fresh. So, who knows. At the end of the day, I have an amazing friend, but right now, we’re friends who kiss.”

Watch Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesday at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips