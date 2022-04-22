Real Housewives of New Jersey Melissa Gorga Not On Speaking Terms With Teresa Giudice Since Chaotic ‘RHONJ’ Reunion!

Melissa Gorga revealed that she’s not on speaking terms with her sister-in-law and co-star, Teresa Giudice, following the reportedly chaotic Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion taping.

Melissa appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she was asked if she was speaking to Teresa while playing “Who Will It Be: Marge or Tre?” Melissa had to respond with Margaret Josephs’s or Teresa’s nicknames during the chat show’s question session. She answered “no,” when asked if she had communicated with Teresa since filming the reunion.

Melissa admitted that Margaret had been “more loyal” to her than her sister-in-law and added that the pair had spoken more often since filming the reunion. Melissa added that Teresa made the most enemies during the reunion and also labeled her husband’s sister as the one who has “a harder time being accountable for her actions.”

The mom of three also chose Teresa as the person who “let fame go to their head more.”

“Well, you have to say Teresa, ’cause she’s been there a lot longer. You can’t say Margaret on that one,” Melissa told host, Andy Cohen. “Definitely Teresa. She said she literally like says, ‘I’m Teresa and I don’t have to climb the tree and I don’t have to do this and I don’t wanna do that.’”

Watch the clip below!

Teresa confirmed that Melissa would not serve as a bridesmaid when she walks down the aisle to fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, during her own WWHL appearance, last month.

Loni Love asked the Bravo star about her wedding party, putting Teresa on the spot.

“How many bridesmaids will you have?’ Loni asked the Bravo star.

“Eight bridesmaids,” Teresa replied.

Loni asked if any of her castmates made the cut, and Teresa flatly responded “no.”

Andy Cohen, who appeared visibly surprised, asked—“Melissa will not be a bridesmaid?”

“Don’t make a big deal of it,” Teresa casually responded. “I mean come on.”

Melissa later addressed the snub on her podcast, “On Display.”

“Yes, I watched Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and I did find out on TV that I’m not gonna be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m okay with, I’m fine with,” the reality star said. “I understand, to each their own.”

“I pretty much assumed that, but I guess my big caution is, are her new sisters-in-law in the wedding? Is it a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters? Her four, beautiful daughters and a couple of her friends? If that’s the case, that makes perfect sense,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

