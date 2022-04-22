Little People Big World ‘Little People, Big World’ Preview Teases Tension Between Matt & Zach Roloff Over Future Of Farm!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Tensions are running high on the brand new season of Little People, Big World.

A released sneak peek reveals that there’s ongoing tension between Zach Roloff and his father, Matt Roloff, and girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, as the future of Roloff Farms hangs in the balance. Zach, 31, and Matt, 60, speak out about the family stress in separate confessional spots.

“The temper is pretty high between my dad and me and Caryn,” Zach reveals.

Matt admits—”After the farm deal fell apart, there’s been some tension between us.”

The farm experiences a fire, which prompts Matt to make some difficult decisions about the north side of Roloff Farms.

“I’ve been going back and forth about exactly what to do with the north side of the farm,” he says. “This process has been filled with some emotions and anger. But now, I’ve got this new plan. If it plays out the way that I hope it does, I think life on the farm is going to change forever.”

“If the kids decide they want to hate me for this, there’s nothing I can do about it,” Matt adds.

Matt’s ex, Amy Roloff, weighs in on the unfolding family drama commenting—”I’m like, what are you do you?”

The teaser also features Amy’s ongoing discomfort with spending time with her ex amid their relationships with other people. Amy tied the knot with Chris Marek in August 2021.

“I still struggle with the fact of being married to someone for so long and to now hang out with my ex and his girlfriend, just too much history for me,” Amy admits.

The two couples share a personal interview spot, where Matt remarks that they all “kind of enjoy hanging out” together.

“Amy and I have a lot in common,” he quips.

The season will also follow Zach and Tori Roloff’s pregnancy story as the couple awaits the arrival of their third child. Viewers will see the parents help their eldest child, Jackson, through a surgery to help correct the bowing in his legs.

“It’s just that rollercoaster of like, uh oh. What’s going to happen?” Zach says of the situation.

Watch the preview below!

Tori is expected to deliver her third baby any day now. She recently shared a series of family photos snapped on Easter, shutting down rumors that she had secretly given birth to the child.

Tori captioned the photos—“He is risen! Risen, indeed! So thankful to spend our day with friends and family to celebrate the empty tomb!!!”

“Happy Easter!” she added.

The TLC mom then confirmed that she had not yet delivered her baby.

She wrote—“Also. Still pregnant. We are enjoying these last few days as a family of 4!!”

Tori had previously revealed that the baby was due in the spring, so when the pregnancy updates dropped off earlier this month, fans speculated that the LPBW star had secretly given birth.

Little People Big World premiered in 2006, on TLC. The popular show follows the ups and downs of the Roloff family, and their determination to navigate an average sized world as little people.

Little People, Big World premieres on May 17 at 9 pm, ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips