Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent’s Ex Randall Emmett Sued For Refusing To Pay $287K Loan!

Producer, Randall Emmett, is under legal trouble after he failed to pay over $127k in 2020.

Lala Kent’s ex-fiancé, Randall, is well known for being a Hollywood producer who puts out geezer teaser kind of films. Randall has produced such films starring the likes of Nicholas Cage, Steven Seagal, and even Bruce Willis. His latest film, ‘Hair of the Dog,’ has put Randall in a legal mess.

According to The Sun, Randall and other defendants are being sued for $287,500. The suit was initiated by the production company, Potato Eater Productions, LLC. The company is alleging that Hair of the Dog, LLC, Emmett Oasis Films, LLC, and Randall himself, agreed to pay them the large amount by April 2020.

The court documents also state that Randall and his company denied ever entering into a “development loan agreement” for the Hair of the Dog movie production. The documents further state Emmett and all parties signed “on or around” December 2019. However, Randall denied ever agreeing to any agreement or making any changes to the documents. The case was originally vacated in February 2022 and then reopened two months later in March. Just recently, the judge on the case entered a formal statement to officially reopen the suit.

According to IMDB, the ‘Hair of the Dog’ movie is still in production and is scheduled for release in 2023. The film’s storyline is written as, “An executive caught up in a blackmail plot discovers he’s just a pawn in a larger, darker scheme.” A cast is yet to be added to the IMDB site. The movie’s filming location on the site is set in Puerto Rico.

Randall Emmett has been in a lot of financial issues. In March 2021, he filed to reduce his monthly child support payments to his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. The former couple share two children together, London, 11, and Riley, 8. Childers and Emmett were married from 2009 to 2017. They were recently spotted together when Emmett threw a birthday party for his daughter, Ocean.

Randall shared a video of his ex-wife and child to his Instagram stories and captioned it, “Ocean getting love from everyone.” Randall and Lala confirmed in 2021 that they separated. The Vanderpump Rules star spoke about their marriage. “Randall was never, ever home. He would always say that it was work-related and he was always on his phone. It was nonstop on his phone, and I still didn’t even register it,” she said.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips