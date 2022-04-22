Real Housewives of Orange County Grace And Frankie’s June Diane Raphael Says Heather Dubrow’s House Was ‘Built By Insecurities!’

June Diane Raphael dissed Heather Dubrow’s $21 million dollar mansion when she said it was built off women’s insecurities!

During the Wednesday episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, ‘Grace and Frankie’ star, Diane Raphael, answered a few interesting questions. Andy asked her what she thought of Heather’s triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Orange County after being away for five years.

Raphael answered Andy by joking about Heather, 53, and Terry Dubrow’s house. “I mean, I can’t imagine what it’s like to walk through that house that has just been built by women’s insecurities,” she said. Heather’s husband Terry Dubrow, 63, is a famous plastic surgeon best known for his E! reality show, BOTCHED. Raphael continued, “You know, every brick, every piece of it. Like is it haunted by cellulite at night? I just wonder what that’s like.”

Andy Cohen noticed the actress isn’t a huge fan of Heather Dubrow, to which she agreed. Co-star, Brooklyn Decker, who plays Diane’s sister had a different opinion on the real housewife. “I will disagree with you for the first time tonight. I want to see the bags, I want to see the embryo etchings, I want to see what Alex is cooking for those children. What is Alex cooking for the family? I’m here.”

Watch the clip below!

Heather Dubrow spoke about her return to Bravo after so many years and why it was time for her to come back. “You know, we’ve got these four kids and they’re all different genders and different sexualities and finding their places in the world.” Heather continued, “When my daughter came out a couple of years ago as bisexual, the reaction was so great and with so many messages that I thought, wouldn’t it be cool if we could start having those conversations and maybe helping other families have those conversations if we show our version of what our normal family looks like on the show? So that honestly became a big impetus for us to come back.”

Heather and Terry got married in 1999 and share four children together, Max and Nicholas, 18, Kat, 15, and Collette 11. The reality star has opened up before about her marriage and how she overcame a tough period where the two weren’t communicating. The couple have said before that they promised each other they would not get a divorce because of being on TV.

