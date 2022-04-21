Celebrity News ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 4 Preview Teases Rough Roads For Olivia And Ethan, Moriah And Max!

Relationships will be tested in the upcoming new season of Welcome to Plathville.

The TLC series, which returns in May, will feature couples, Olivia and Ethan Plath and Moriah Plath and Max Kallschmidt. Both couples experience bumps in their relationships but one romance crashes and burns.

PEOPLE published a Season 4 preview, which offers a sneak peek at the family drama ahead.

Ethan, 23, tells Olivia in the teaser—“There’s going to be certain times where I’m going to go do stuff by myself, and that’s that.”

“It’s like you’re trying to get rid of me,” Olivia, 23, responds.

Olivia comments in a confessional spot—”I don’t know what he’s doing. He like has this little double life.”

The preview also features a glimpse of Ethan smiling while in the company of a mystery blonde.

Tensions escalate when Olivia asks Ethan about not communicating with her over an undisclosed issue.

“Is there a reason you did not call me on the phone and tell me any of this?” Olivia asks him, prompting Ethan to storm off in silence.

Meanwhile, Moriah, 19, is adjusting to her new life in Florida. She moved to the Sunshine State to be close to Max, but the couple’s relationship quickly went sideways. Max confirmed on YouTube that the duo had parted ways, in February.

Moriah comments that her move to Tampa has been “really good” for her, but when asked about Max joining her, she does not offer an explanation.

Ethan says in a confessional spot—”Moriah‘s the only person that knows exactly what happened.”

Max later admits that he “fu**ed up” during a conversation with one of Moriah’s siblings.

Family matriarch, Kim Plath, speaks to her husband, Barry Plath, about possibly reaching out to Olivia and Ethan, amid the unfolding drama. Olivia confirms her ongoing issues with the Plath clan, commenting that she feels “chained” to her husband’s family.

“I will always be coming back here,” says Ethan. “I’m not never going to come back to Cairo.”



The popular TLC show premiered in 2019 and follows the conservative family as they work to navigate modern society.

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 premieres on May 17 at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

