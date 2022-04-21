Teen Mom Teen Mom: Amber Portwood’s Ex Demands $125K In Nasty Custody War!

Amber Portwood’s ex, Andrew Glennon is now demanding that she pay $125k in back child support plus lawyer fees.

Amber and Andrew’s two-day court trial over the custody of their 2-year-old son concluded with interesting claims. During Andrew’s testimony, his lawyers brought up what he believes Amber owes him as child support since July 9, 2019. According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Andrew, 37, is asking Amber to pay $125,198 in back child support.

He is asking for $1000 per month from Amber until the amount is cleared. Andrew is also asking the Teen Mom star to pay his lawyer fees totaling $20,000 and for her to reimburse the money in the next 30 days. On top of that, Andrew asks that Amber also pays child support in the amount of $1,287 per week on top of the areas and lawyer fees.

Andrew also spoke about Amber’s visitation terms during the March 2 court hearing. He revealed that she would only get to see their son, James, only three times a month. “Three every month, three times a month for 10 hours at a time.” Andrew also asked the court to allow no overnight stays with the Teen Mom OG star and that her parenting time only be applied to California. This is because Andrew wants to relocate to his home state of California.

At the moment, Andrew is also petitioning for the courts to allow him to relocate to California with James. If the judge allows, Andrew requests his ex to pay her own expenses to travel from Indiana to his hometown. Currently, Amber lives in a rental while Andrew stays at home with their young son.

Andrew gained primary sole custody of James after Amber was arrested for domestic violence against him in 2019. The father accused her of hitting him with a shoe while he held their infant son and attacking a door with a machete while he and one-year-old James were in the locked room. The two began dating in 2017 after she moved on from her first baby daddy, Girly Shirley.

Teen Mom fans reacted to the news on Twitter with mixed emotions. “I agree she should pay to support her child, but I also think he should get a job to support his child as well. He shouldn’t rely on Amber to support them herself,” one fan wrote.

