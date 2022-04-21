Real Housewives of New Jersey RHONJ: Andy Cohen ‘Scolded’ Housewives During Chaotic Reunion Taping!

Andy Cohen “scolded” the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during the taping of the upcoming reunion series, according to cast member, Jennifer Aydin.

“There were times where all of us were screaming all at once, it was very emotional. Andy was scolding us. Literally he was like, ‘Would you all just shut up’ or just like ‘One at a time!’” Jennifer dished in an interview with E! News, published Tuesday.

Jennifer added that “it’s safe to say that all of us kind of go at it.”

Jennifer dished that even an emergency appendectomy couldn’t keep Teresa Giudice down, despite filming only a week after the surgery.

“I don’t think anything could hold Teresa Giudice down,” Jennifer said. “Not even a surgery!”

Teresa’s daughter, Gia, 21, previously revealed that her mother had been instructed not to yell post-op, but Margaret Josephs told Page Six that her co-star didn’t listen to doctor’s orders.

“No type of surgery could save her from yelling,” Margaret, 55, told the outlet, earlier this month. “Of course she’s yelling at me.”

She added—“There was nothing physical, but perhaps it’s because [Teresa’s] fresh off an appendectomy.”

Jennifer and Margaret will hash out their conflict, as Margaret revealed during the first episode that Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, had been unfaithful years ago. The ladies have seemingly moved on since Margaret dropped the bomb.

“I know Margaret was really remorseful for what she did and, at the end of the day, I’m happy that she can feel that way,” Jennifer admitted. ”I don’t want to hold on to any negative energy in my life. That doesn’t just affect my family, that affects me. It’s not the type of person that I am, so I’m willing to forgive and move forward. Not forget, I’ll probably be on guard and trust is something that comes with time. But I’m glad we were able to at least talk about our feelings at the reunion. Maybe screaming at times.”

Bill will land in Andy Cohen’s hot seat when the Bravo husbands take the stage.

“Bill is a champ, OK, and there was part of him that knew it was important for me to share the story,” Jen explained. “He was put on the spot and he filmed all season for me—as awkward and as uncomfortable as it was. People were thinking that he wasn’t team Jen or that he wasn’t being supportive of his wife, but I literally acknowledged this big secret and then I expected him to show up for it. And it’s not easy for everybody like it is for me, so I had to respect that.”

The reality star continued—“Bill is just such a supportive husband that I just think that he’s amazing. He’s amazing and I’m really lucky to have him and I wouldn’t be with anybody that I didn’t trust. I wouldn’t be with anybody that didn’t treat me well and Bill treats me like a queen. Listen, we spoke about it and now we’re done with it and we could close that chapter of our lives.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.