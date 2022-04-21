Real Housewives of New Jersey Margaret Josephs Claims ‘RHONJ’ Producers Forced Teresa Giudice To Leave Nashville House!

Margaret Josephs claimed that Real Housewives of New Jersey producers asked Teresa Giudice to leave the cast’s vacation house after she exploded on her co-star during a trip to Nashville.

Margaret spilled the tea during a recent appearance on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast.

“You do see her leaving the house. You know, do you see her leaving the house? Do you remember that? I mean, let’s read between the lines,” Margaret said. “Do you think that was her choice? No. Exactly.”

The designer continued—“[Teresa’s] feeling is to intimidate, dominate and humiliate. That’s the way she bites, but that doesn’t work with someone like me.”

Margaret added that she believed that Teresa’s fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, was “upset” by his future bride’s outburst, during the cast getaway. Teresa tossed dinnerware at her co-star after accusing Margaret of leaking info about her future hubby to the press.

Margaret told Teresa during the first episode of the season that the couple needed to address what occurred in a bizarre beach video Louie posted ahead of filming season. The cast went on to discuss various rumors about Louie throughout the season, including claims of spousal abuse. Louie denied the allegations but Teresa became increasingly impatient over the chatter about her future fiancé.

“Everybody was in shock. It was like blind rage on her part. I think [Louie] didn’t even know what to say or do. I don’t think he ever saw that side of her. It was, you know, it was mayhem,” Margaret, 55, said.

“I think it upset him truthfully, I think it upset him,” she added.

Teresa has accused Margaret of trying to diss Louie via leaked info to “bloggers” over the course of multiple episodes. Margaret has staunchly denied being the source behind any of the articles.

“Every time we do have a major talk, something comes out and then who brings it out?” Teresa shrieked during a recent RHONJ episode. “Miss Margaret does!”

Margaret fired back, calmly calling Teresa a a “sick, disgusting liar,” which prompted Teresa to hurl plates, utensils, and drinks at her Bravo castmate.

Teresa later threatened to “beat the f—king crap” out of her RHONJ enemy. She also called Margaret a “bitch” and a “c—t.”

The cast of ladies, including Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania, and Melissa Gorga, later returned to the Music City rental house. Louie and Teresa exited the home wearing pajamas, leaving the impression that they had made their own decisions to leave the group.

“That’s not what happened,” Margaret told host, Kate Casey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

