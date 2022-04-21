Keeping Up With The Kardashians Lawyer Claims Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ And ‘Really Ghetto’ In Private Messages To Producers!

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Blac Chyna’s lawyer dropped a shocker in court when she revealed what Kris Jenner privately called her client while messaging producers. Chyna appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court for the second day of her legal battle with the Kardashian/Jenners, on Tuesday. Both sides presented opening statements after the jury, seven men and four women, were sworn in.

Chyna is suing her ex, Rob Kardashian, for sharing personal photos of her with his 9 million followers after they split, in 2017. The rapper is also suing Rob’s mom and sisters, Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, claiming that they used their pull to cancel E! Series, “Rob & Chyna.”

Both sides agree that a fight went down between Chyna and Rob in December 2016, at the home of Kylie Jenner. Chyna disputes Rob’s claim that she tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord, during the argument. She pointed out that footage filmed the next day revealed no visible marks or bruises. She also denied beating her ex with a six-foot metal pole, as alleged by the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Chyna says that Kris went on to fabricate the assault story, and supposedly relayed the info to Kim and told her to repeat the details to her two sisters. The three sisters allegedly emailed and texted “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” producers, and nudged them to cancel Chyna and Rob’s reality show, “Rob & Chyna.” Chyna alleges that their actions led to the cancellation of the E! series, and to her losing a $1 million payout. Chyna is expected to testify in court that producers had communicated with her about the show’s renewal.

The famous family’s attorney, Michael Rhodes, claimed that Chyna put a gun to Rob’s head and placed the iPhone cord around his neck, during the December 2016 incident. Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, is expected to testify about going to the house and physically breaking up the fight.

Page Six was inside the courtroom when Chyna’s powerhouse attorney, Lynne Ciani, told the jury that the Kardashian/Jenner family not only plotted to erase “Rob and Chyna,” but also worked to cover their tracks.

“Chyna wanted to bring the ‘real’ back into reality TV and a real relationship has its ups and downs,” Ciani argued. “Kris Jenner falsely told them [network executives and production] that Chyna beat the s–t out of Rob’s face and asked to take her off the show.”

The lawyer alleged that Kris Jenner sent messages to both producers and E! executives the day after the couple’s fight. The “momager” supposedly called Chyna “stupid” and “really ghetto” and encouraged the crew to “ditch the b*tch.”

Rhodes argued that his clients were not behind the show’s cancellation. He alleged that the network axed the series because the relationship between Rob, 35, and Chyna, 33, had become too toxic.

“[Chyna] said we killed the show because we are bad people … but look at what’s going on behind the camera,” Rhodes told the jurors. “The family was on board with what was proposed … if they could work on their relationship. But it couldn’t get fixed.”

“The network was worried, but there were others, too, who were worried … a mother, a sister, and aunt. The truth they were worried about came true. This is a sad story because look where we are now.”

Chyna is suing the reality TV family for more than $40 million in loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips