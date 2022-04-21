Soap Operas General Hospital: Sonny Returns To Violent Mobster Ways!

The latest General Hospital spoilers have revealed that Sonny is back to being the violent mobster he used to be.

This week on General Hospital, Sonny Corinthos steps up to show everyone around town that he is still the boss since many of the people in town thought he was weak after coming back from the dead. Sonny and his henchmen get into trouble when they kidnap a wannabe tough guy. They tie him up and put him in the trunk of a car as Sonny laughs. The Kingpin makes the move to remind people who the real boss is.

The spoilers also include two of General Hospital’s frenemies getting into trouble with the police. Cameron Webber and Spencer Cassadine try to work together again, however, Josslyn told him he wasn’t getting his job back. Spencer is still figuring out his plan to clear Trina Robinson’s name and in the process expose Esme Prince. However, Cam almost spills the beans about his plans. He figures out a way to “silence” him on the matter.

To avoid that, Spencer pushes Cam’s buttons which leads to him getting punched. Officer Rory Cabrera arrives at the scene to break up the fight. The two frenemies are taken into custody at the PCPD, and since they both have criminal records, things could get complicated. Mayor Laura Spencer and Ava Jerome also come together to figure out a way to take down Victor Cassadine, and hopefully, he will go down with Esme Prince.

Another shocking spoiler that happens in the upcoming episode of General Hospital, is Brendan Byrne’s body washing up on the shore. Alexis Davis was the one who found the body before she crossed paths with Harmony Miller. More spoilers for the ABC daytime drama include Alexis being questioned by Rory in regards to Brendan’s death. The rookie cop asked Alexis if she knew the body at the pier and why she was there. Jordan arrived and told her that she could leave when Rory finished questioning her.

Things get a little tense between Alexis and Harmony before Carly Corinthos intervenes. Port Chuck’s lady gangster, Selina Wu, puts pressure on Curtis Ashford. In exchange, Curtis gets the goods on his father, Marshall Ashford. Cameron and Spencer might also get some time to sort things out between themselves this week on General Hospital, but only time will tell.

