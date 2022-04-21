Sister Wives Christine Brown Rocks Sexy Gold Dress at 20s Themed 50th Birthday Bash!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Christine Brown celebrated her 50th birthday in style, hosting a lavish murder mystery dinner party with her daughters. The event marked the Sister Wives star’s first official birthday as a single woman, since announcing her split from Kody Brown.

Christine took to Instagram to give her followers a peek at the birthday festivities, which included a group snap with her daughters and her one-year-old granddaughter.

The reality star struck a pose with daughters, Truely, 12, Mykelti, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Gwendlyn, 20, and granddaughter, Avalon, 1. The ladies all rocked 20’s themed outfits for the mystery bash.

Christine captioned the Tuesday post—“I hosted a 1920’s themed Murder Mystery dinner party and it was AMAZING! The costumes, the conversations, the accusations, all of it! We may be addicted to them now!”

Christine and Kody’s other two children, Paedon, 23, and Aspyn, 27, were not in attendance.

The TLC star wore a sexy gold flapper dress costume, complete with feathers, a headpiece, and strappy heels. Christine wore her long blonde hair tied in a side ponytail, posing in front of a backdrop made with gold and black streamers and balloons. The TLC mom and her daughter, Ysabel, who wore a black flapper dress and pearls, took center stage in a separate mother-daughter pic.

Ysabel shared the cute photo on her personal Instagram page alongside a heartfelt message to her mom.

Ysabel wrote—”happy birthday to my mommy. thank you for everything you are because everything you are is everything that i want to be. you are the most incredible human to have walked this earth and i strive everyday to have a heart life yours.

She added—”the woman you show up as today is the most beautiful woman in the world and i’m so grateful to have you in this life. the greatest privilege and honor i’ll ever have is having you as my mom.”

Gwendlyn also captured a behind-the-scenes look at the girls getting ready for the big night. The 20-year-old snapped a mirror selfie wearing a black pantsuit, and Christine and Ysabel were seen primping in the background.

She captioned the photo—”happy birthday muti!!”

Fans applauded Christine earlier this month for slimming down after leaving Arizona and her spiritual husband, for a new life in Utah. Christine posted a photo of herself holding her granddaughter and fans showered her with love in the comment section.

“You look amazing it’s like you have gained a place of happiness!” one fan wrote. “The sadness is gone from your eyes.”

Kody remains legally married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, 43, and spiritually tied to his first wife, Meri, 51, and second wife, Janelle, 52.

Christine landed a gig hosting a TLC web series, “Cooking With Just Christine,” after leaving the Sister Wives crew. She announced the new TLC.com series in February, and fans cheered her on. The show features the mom of six whipping up recipes in the kitchen. The web series allows the TLC star the opportunity to share her love of cooking with fans.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips