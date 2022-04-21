Keeping Up With The Kardashians Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Tossed From Courtroom After Hurling Threats At The Kardashians!

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, was booted from a Los Angeles courtroom and banned from attending the high-stakes legal battle involving her daughter and the Kardashian/Jenner family. Radar Online reports that Tokyo seemingly stepped out of line when she took to social media hours before appearing in the courtroom, to debut a rap she created about the famous reality TV family.

Michael Rhodes, the lawyer repping the Kardashians, brought up the “threatening” comments that Tokyo reportedly aimed at his clients, which prompted the judge to toss her from the courtroom. The judge’s dismissal included instructions to Chyna’s mom to not return during the trial.

“She cannot come back,” the insider said.

Chyna reportedly shares a rocky relationship with her mother and did not appear fazed by the judge’s decision. The rapper’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, argued that her client had no control over her mother’s actions.

Tokyo’s shocking rant, which claimed that Kim and Khloé “need a daddy,” went live on Instagram, on Monday. Tokyo used the nasty song to drag Rob Kardashian’s family members, saying that she was going to “dog walk these b*tches.”

Tokyo took vicious shots at the Kardashian sisters’ appearances, rapping, “They got no fatty. They need a daddy. Those b*tches ugly. I’m dog walking these f**king h*es up on the stand, on they toes.”

Tokyo gave a nod to spotting Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and Kris in court, rapping, “Filthy a** clothes on these dirty a** h*es.”

Tuesday marked the second day of a challenging jury selection process, amid the unfolding legal battle. The defendants are superstars in the world of reality TV, which will likely slow the process of sifting through potential jurors.

As reported — Chyna, who shares five-year-old daughter, Dream, with Rob, filed a lawsuit against the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family that alleges that the group plotted against her in order to force her out of Rob’s life. She is asking the court to award her millions to cover what she believes she lost because of the “illegal interference” that allegedly led to the decision to cancel E! reality show, Rob and Chyna. Chyna alleges that the family spread false accusations to network executives, claiming that she had physically abused Rob during their relationship. She believes that they were able to convince E! to dump the ex-couple’s show, which led to her losing millions in income.

Chyna claims in her suit that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner were all in cahoots to spread lies and manipulate executives. She labeled Kris the “ringleader,” who supposedly pressured E! executives to ax the reality show after it had been renewed for a second season.

Chyna alleged that Kris told producers that she had assaulted Rob while knowing the allegation to be false, according to court docs.

“Kris Jenner acted with actual malice in December 2016 when she falsely claimed that Chyna ‘beat the shit out of’ Rob’s face and told the ‘Rob & Chyna’ showrunner and executive producer ‘let’s take Chyna off the [‘Rob & Chyna’] show,’” Chyna said in the legal docs.

Chyna is asking for $300 million. The Kardashian/Jenner crew has denied all wrongdoing.

