Real Housewives of Potomac Ashley Darby Posted About Getting PAID Before Divorce Announcement!

Ashley Darby bragged about getting “paid” only hours before announcing her breakup from her husband, Michael Darby.

On Tuesday morning, the Real Housewives of Potomac star posted a video featuring herself beaming at the camera with her hair blowing in the wind. Ashley, 33, set the video against Amaarae & Moliy’s “Sad Girlz Luv Money.”

“I’m gonna get paid, yeah, just gimme,” the lyrics read. “I really like to party, I really like your body / I really wanna get naughty, I think you’re such a hottie / Slow dancing in the party, oh yes.”

Two hours later, Ashley shared another video, set against “Go!” by Common.

The Bravo star raised her eyebrows and rolled her eyes through a grin to rap lyrics—“Go, go, go, go, go, and on the count of three, go!”

Michael has an estimated net worth of $20 million. The couple had a prenuptial agreement that was in effect for the first five years of their marriage but has since expired. Ashley will likely receive a hefty payout, upon the couple’s divorce.

“Now, in the event of a divorce, I will receive 50 percent of our assets,” Ashley said in a Season 5 confessional spot.

The reality star suggested that a postnuptial agreement might be in play upon the expiration of the prenup, but confirmed that nothing had been signed, in October 2020.

Ashley announced on Tuesday that she and her husband were going their separate ways after “almost eight magical years” of marriage.

The Bravo star confirmed the news in a statement to Bravo’s Daily Dish.

“Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways,” she said. “We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.”

Her statement continued—“While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”

Fans know that Michael has a pattern of engaging in inappropriate behavior. A cameraman claimed that Michael had groped him while filming Season 4. Michael was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact, but the charges were eventually dropped. In 2020, the 62-year-old Australian businessman was exposed after spending the night at a hotel with another woman shortly after the birth of the couple’s first child. Michael denied engaging in any sexual activity with the woman, claiming that the two had fallen asleep in the hotel room.

Ashley and Michael tied the knot in May 2014 and share two sons, Dean, 2, and Dylan, 1. Michael also has two children from a previous marriage.

