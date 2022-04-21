90 Day Fiance ’90 Day’ Fans Question TLC Narrative After Jibri Calls Miona His WIFE In Unearthed 2020 Interview!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

A brand new season of 90 Day Fiancé kicked off Sunday night, but viewers are already raising a collective eyebrow at one of the featured couples. Fans were introduced to Jibri, a musician living with his parents in South Dakota after a move from Los Angeles, and Miona, a Serbian makeup artist.

Miona, 23, began her TLC journey preparing to fly to the United States on a K-1 visa. She expressed an unwillingness to live in Rapid City, South Dakota in an aired exchange with Jibri.

“I don’t know what’s the nicer way to say this, but, if I wanted a small city life, I could have stayed just here in Niš and live that type of life,” she said during the premiere episode. “I really don’t want to come to America and live like a 50-year-old.”

Jibri assured her that they would only live in South Dakota temporarily, but added that it would be wise to save money and get married there. Miona immediately shot down the idea.

“I thought we agreed on the beach wedding,” she reminded him. “I don’t know why you’re changing it now. It’s not that big of a deal.”

Jibri tells the cameras that living in South Dakota would allow Miona to come to America in an effort to save money.

“I could be recording an album with my band but instead I moved back with my parents just to get Miona to the United States,” he noted.

Fans are questioning the couple’s TLC narrative after an uncovered Serbian interview, conducted in 2020, appeared to indicate that the couple was married at the time.

Jibri spoke to Serbian outlet, Telegraf, about living as a black man in America in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The person conducting the interview called Jibri Jovan Crnovic, his chosen Serbian moniker.

Jibri shared about his love for Serbia before referring to Miona as “his wife.”

“But then when I came here… this has been my second home,” Jibri said in the 2020 interview.

He adds—“My wife’s Serbian, and my life’s Serbian, and everything Serbian to me is right.”

Jibri went on to explain that he traveled to Serbia with his grandmother and two cousins during one of his visits. His comments raised questions among fans, because Jibri’s mother, Mahala Bach, had supposedly not yet met her future daughter-in-law. Needless to say, the unearthed interview is now creating social media chatter over how much of the couple’s storyline is the real deal, and how much is TLC smoke and mirrors.

One Reddit user wrote—“I know the producers and the couples create situations for some drama effect. I know it is not all ‘real,’ but the case of Jibri and Miona is next level.”

Fans are also wondering why TLC signed on Jibri and Miona if the couple was already married.

One fan theorized—“Wonder why TLC chose their story then. Maybe TLC had these couples chosen before COVID? Anything besides it being scripted… I want it to be real to me.”

Watch 90 Day Fiancé, Sunday nights at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips