Bold And The Beautiful: Brooke Scares Hope Into Action Against Steffy's Treatment Plan!

The upcoming episode of Bold and the Beautiful is sure to be full of drama now that Steffy Forrester has awakened with a case of amnesia.

There are tons of spoilers for the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, including how Liam’s wife reacts to him doting on her stepsister. His wife, Hope Logan, learns from her husband that Steffy still thinks they are happily married. Not only that, but he is also going to go along with Steffy’s assumption for the sake of her health. From the spoilers, it seems that Steffy Forrester still can’t remember Finn or their infant child together.

While Hope Logan agrees to the plan in the meantime, it might not last for long — at least not if Brooke has something to say about it. Most likely, the upcoming B&B episode will show Steffy’s family staging her home to look like it did when she was still married to Liam. There’s an old photo of Liam and Steffy that comes out of storage, but Hope might not be too happy to see it. However, everyone goes along with the plan in fear of her condition getting worse with more bad news.

B&B spoilers also reveal Liam goes home with Steffy as her loving husband. However, Brooke convinces Hope that she might lose her husband if she allows him to play house with Steffy. For Brooke, as well as Hope, it may feel as if the Logan women are losing their men. Remember, Brooke is still mad at Ridge for kissing Taylor Hayes. Brooke and Hope will most likely confront the family and object to Steffy’s treatment plan.

Speaking of Ridge Forrester, he goes along with the plan to have. Liam acts like his daughter’s husband. Next, you may even find Ridge wondering if it’s the right thing to do. He’s not too thrilled with Taylor lately on Bold and the Beautiful. Her embracing Sheila Carter as a trusted new friend worries him. So, he sees Taylor as not using good judgment about this demented woman.

Taylor becoming friendly with Sheila makes him question if his wife has the right judgment. This might affect his willingness to play along with Liam and the rest of the family for Steffy’s sake. There might be more than one family member who is against Steffy’s treatment plan in the upcoming episode.

