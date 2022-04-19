Little People Big World Tori Roloff Shuts Down Rumors That She Secretly Delivered Baby #3!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Tori Roloff shut down rumors that alleged that the Little People, Big World star had secretly given birth ahead of the Easter holiday. The pregnant TLC personality shared that her third child was set to arrive any day now, but squelched rumors that she had already delivered by posting some sweet Easter family photos on Instagram.

The first pic featured Tori’s full-term baby bump alongside her husband, Zach Roloff, and children, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2. Tori wore a long, loose-fitting dress as she held her bump with one hand and her daughter’s hand with the other. The other photos featured the happy siblings celebrating the holiday. The series ended with a snap of Lilah giving a cheerful thumbs up.

Tori captioned the photos—“He is risen! Risen, indeed! So thankful to spend our day with friends and family to celebrate the empty tomb!!!”

“Happy Easter!” she added.

The TLC mom then confirmed that she was still with child.

She wrote—“Also. Still pregnant. We are enjoying these last few days as a family of 4!!”

Tori took to her Instagram Stories to share more about the family’s Easter festivities.

One shot featured the children, who were wearing matching pajamas, surrounded by colorful eggs in front of the fireplace. Tori shared a snap of the kids’ Easter baskets in another post, which were filled with candy and toys. Tori also posted a video of the tots hunting color specific Easter eggs.

“Such a perfect calm morning with our family at home,” Tori captioned a video of her kids checking out their baskets of eggs.

She added—“Also best part of our Easter egg hunt: Jackson decided on his own…Lilah gets all the pink and purple ones and he got all the green and blue ones.”

“Best big brother ever,” Tori wrote.

“It’s official. She will be the best big sister ever,” she added, alongside a pic of Lilah holding her new doll.

Tori had confirmed that she was scheduled to deliver in the spring, so when the pregnancy updates dropped off earlier this month, fans speculated that the LPBW star had secretly given birth.

Last week, Tori shared that she had experienced a pre-term labor scare in one of her bi-weekly updates.

“[I had a] super interesting night last night,” Tori began her video. “I am currently stuck in traffic going to my doctor’s appointment because – or not because – but last night we thought we were having a baby. Thought my water broke, but it didn’t, so who knows what that was.”

“Super embarrassing. All the nurses said that it like happens all the time but I was like, ‘You’re being nice. This is gross.’ Um, but anyway, still pregnant!” she added, panning the camera to her blossoming baby bump.

A brand new season of Little People, Big World premieres on May 17 at 9 pm, ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips