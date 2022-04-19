Teen Mom Teen Mom’s Briana DeJesus Slammed For Sending Kailyn Lowry ‘Disturbing’ Gifts!

Teen Mom fans are going for Briana DeJesus after she sent Kailyn Lowry shocking gifts.

On Monday, The Sun confirmed that Briana, 27, won her case against Kailyn,30. Despite being the winner, Brianna’s actions after the case ended portrayed her in a bad light to fans. She went on Amazon and purchased a few items for Kailyn. In a series of Instagram Stories, she revealed she bought a full-size clown costume, a mirror, and clown makeup.

Briana didn’t stop there. In the gift section of her purchase, she included a few nasty words. “F**king clown!” she exclaimed in one shipment, adding, “Alexa, play B***h Better Have My Money!” She finalized the order by writing, “Enjoy your gift my love.” Talk about being petty.

Fans on Reddit, however, didn’t like Briana’s move when she bought the gifts. One fan said, “I get these girls thrive and make money off of social media but jesus, you’re really spending more money on more trolling gifts? Grow up Bri. You won. Move on!”

Another fan said Bri needs to leave Kailyn alone. “It’s not cute, funny, clever etc. It’s embarrassing. She should order a clown suit for herself to match Kails.”

Another person added, “I’m kind of neutral on Bri most of the time, but that girl is the queen of petty and I am here for this level of ridiculous shit. The crickets, the treadmill, now this she’s next level and I kind of respect it!”

Kailyn sued Briana for defamation in June after she claimed the star “physically beat” her baby daddy, Chris Lopez. Kailyn claimed Briana “has a history of making false public statements regarding Lowry’s family life,” including when she allegedly responded to a Twitter user that Lowry “gets beat the f**k up by Chris in front of her kids.”

Kailyn, on her part, responded to the case’s dismissal on her Instagram Stories. “While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision,” Kailyn wrote in the message. “With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me is still not true,” she wrote. “I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can focus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

