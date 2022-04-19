Vanderpump Rules Katie Maloney Stands By Lala Kent As VPR Co-Star Cuts Ties With Tom Schwartz!

Katie Maloney is backing up Lala Kent after her Vanderpump Rules co-star decided to cut ties with Tom Schwartz. Lala made the decision after learning that he had been spending time with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett.

“I can’t necessarily blame her ’cause she just really doesn’t want any ties to [Randall] and she did make it very clear to everyone that that was the case,” Katie told Us Weekly at the DIRECTV Space at the Neon Carnival on Saturday, April 16. “And so for anyone to choose to maintain and keep a relationship or friendship going [with her], we kind of knew that those were the breaks.”

Lala and Randall called off their romance in November after getting engaged in September 2018. The pair welcomed a daughter, Ocean, in March 2021. Lala accused Randall of cheating on her during the same month as Ocean’s birth, but the producer has yet to publicly address the accusations. Lala has openly shared about the aftermath of the breakup and recently revealed that she was avoiding interaction with Tom, 39, because of his friendship with her ex.

“The least supportive [costar is] [Tom] Sandoval, [he] has yet to even ask me, like, if I’m OK or acknowledged it at all. And I learned that [Tom] Schwartz hung out with that person the other day, so I cut him out,” the reality star said during an interview on Watch What Happens Live, on April 11. “[I’m usually] not the type of person to say, like, ‘You have to pick a side,’ but in this situation, if you don’t pick my side or you remain Switzerland, like, I want nothing to do with you.”

Katie, 35, told the outlet that she understood why Lala felt betrayed.

“If that’s how she wants to do it, then I can’t fault her for that,” she said. “I mean, given everything I know about what’s gone on and how she feels, I might feel the same way to be honest, you know.”

Katie is navigating her own breakup, as she recently announced that she and Tom were ending their marriage.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage,” Katie wrote in a statement posted on Instagram at the time. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Katie filed for divorce on March 22 and shared that she and her ex have remained on friendly terms. Katie described the separation situation as “the best case scenario.”

“It’s been really loving and peaceful and we still have a really amazing friendship. We still — like, we’ll hang out and go have lunch and it’s not really negative in any way,” she continued. “I mean, it’s sad and it’s an end of an era for us both, but we want to just transition and untangle in the most peaceful, amicable way possible.”

Katie added that they’ve received lots of support from their Bravo castmates.

“Everyone really has been very supportive,” Katie revealed. “We’ve all been like a family for so many years, so everyone’s been there for both of us, of course. … Everyone’s reached out and checked in and been extremely supportive.”

