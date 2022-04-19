Real Housewives of Orange County Heather Dubrow Says She’s Proud Of Her Wealth!

Heather Dubrow has made a fortune over the years and she is not afraid to flaunt it!

Heather appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and got some tough questions from fans. Heather has never been the type to brag about her wealth on the show; however, since her return, fans have noticed she is spending a lot more than she used to. During one episode, Heather flew out her fellow castmates on a private plane to Mexico. During the trip, she met with her architect to talk about her new vacation home, Chateau Dubrow: Vacation Hideaway.

Heather has also been showing off her $21M home where she hosted a sushi party worth $36,000. Heather Dubrow built the luxurious home from scratch and documented it on RHOC. Heather and Terry have multiple businesses together that add to her revenue streams. Heather also has a popular YouTube where she gives fans tours of her mansion.

Real Housewives of Orange County fans remember how Heather used to give Alexis Bellino a hard time when she showed off her possessions. Andy read one fan’s question which questioned if Heather was a hypocrite for her recent behavior. “Remember when you chastised Alexis for talking about material things and wealth? Don’t you think you’re exhibiting the same behavior now?” The TV personality denied the claims and even added that she is on good terms with Alexis.

“Ummm no. And I think you’re seeing private moments between Terry and I are talking about things that are obviously on television but they are our private moments. Or you know, if we are touring a lot, or whatever it is, it’s my actual life. It’s not me sitting around a table going ‘And guess what I bought today.” Heather and Terry, 63, both have successful careers. The two are both huge stars with Terry’s also appearing on his hit show, Botched.

Watch Heather’s WWHL clip below!

Heather added to Andy, “By the way, Alexis and I are really, really good. And she and I have become friends.” A surprised Andy asked, “Really?” Heather confirmed, “Yes, so I just wanted to say, we are all good.” Fans have been looking forward to seeing Alexis and Heather reunite. She added, “There was a conversation about Alexis may be coming to something. I’ve seen Alexis over the years. She’s great. I’d be happy to see her back.”

