Real Housewives of Orange County Heather Dubrow Hints That Noella Bergener Has Been Axed From ‘RHOC!’

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Heather Dubrow got Real Housewives of Orange County fans chattering about Noella Bergener’s future on the show, after supposedly hinting on her podcast that the rookie’s days on Bravo might be numbered.

Fans know that Heather, 53, and Noella, 36, have clashed numerous times during the currently airing season. Heather shared about her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live during her podcast, and seemingly hinted at a potential cast shift. The reality star revealed that she had a “very interesting” conversation with Andy Cohen ahead of the broadcast, but would not disclose details. The comment sparked chatter among fans, who are now wondering if the discussion had anything to do with Noella’s future on the show.

Heather went on to slam her co-star for often self isolating from the group, instead talking to cameras. The mom of four claimed that Noella’s behavior was “put on.” Heather also spoke about the cast trip to Aspen, pointing out that Noella traveled home alone, instead of with the ladies on her private plane.

A Reddit user guessed that “Heather either knows something or THINKS that she knows something,” which may have prompted her to drop the supposed hints. The same person also wondered if Heather’s own return might be linked to Noella’s presence on the show.

Reddit users sounded off on the thread—and many commented that Heather was “just stirring the pot.”

Some viewers would welcome another season with Noella in the mix, and would rather see Heather’s exit.

“Yeah I dislike Noella and think she is very inauthentic but I rather see her whole life mess than Heather’s fancy things,” a user said.

Another chimed in—“I’ll keep Noella. Heather can go!”

“If Noella goes and Heather stays the show will be unwatchable. Bravo needs to realize that Heather is bad for business,” another fan wrote.

Noella’s ongoing divorce from famous attorney, James Bergener, aka “Sweet James,” has been the newbie’s main storyline during the current season. She opened up about how the surprise split unfolded during a conversation with co-star, Emily Simpson, earlier in the season.

“I love him, I don’t want this. But I feel like I would be such a fool to allow this man back into my life and into my home,” she said. ““Sunday, I walk out to the foyer and there’s a man standing there with beautiful flowers. And I’m crying and ask ‘where’s the note?’ He’s like ‘are you Noella?’ And I said ‘yes.’ And he says ‘here you’ve been served.’”

James is currently carrying a massive $5.8 million tax debt that dates back to 2018. Noella opened up about learning about her ex’s financial crisis during a filmed exchange with Shannon Beador.

“He made an error and he needs to repair it,” she said. “But I never thought that this would be the end of a marriage. You know, I never thought that that would mean that I’m a single mom with our son. I just want my husband to come and tell me what the hell is going on? Like my son was just diagnosed with Autism in May. My mom was hospitalized in June.”

Noella and James wed in June 2020, and share one child, a son, together.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips