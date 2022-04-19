Real Housewives of Potomac Ashley Darby Files For Separation From CHEATING Husband Michael!

Ashley Darby Files For Separation From CHEATING Husband Michael!

Ashley Darby has finally split from her cheating husband, Michael Darby, after 7 years of marriage.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star filed for legal separation from businessman, Michael Darby, according to court documents. According to Virginia law, spouses must live apart for a year before filing for an uncontested divorce.

Ashley Darby confirmed the news in a statement to Bravo’s Daily Dish.

“Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways,” she said. “We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.”

Her statement continued, “While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”

The upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Potomac will chronicle the couple’s marriage drama and coparenting their two children — Dean, 2, and Dylan,1.

In the upcoming season 7, cameras will capture Michael’s lack of compassion for his wife as she manages postpartum depression.

As RHOP fans know, Michael has a pattern of engaging in inappropriate behavior. In 2020, the Australian businessman was exposed for spending the night at a hotel with another woman shortly after the birth of his first child with Ashley. Michael denied engaging in any sexual activity with the woman, claiming the two fell asleep in the hotel room.

In addition to cheating allegations, the Real Housewives of Potomac husband was accused of being on the gay dating app Grindr.

Michael Darby has also faced multiple accusations of unsolicited butt grabbing by Real Housewives of Potomac crew members. In 2018 a cameraman filed a sexual assault complaint against Michael after he grabbed his butt. A Montgomery County court later dismissed the charges due to insufficient evidence.

In Season 5 of the Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley admitted that they had threesomes in the past. However, since welcoming their son, she no longer wished to partake in threesomes. She told Michael she was only interested in an entirely monogamous marriage with him.

Back in 2017, Ashley and Michael split for six months then reconciled. The couple tied the knot on May 15, 2014.

