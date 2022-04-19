90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé’s Miona Slammed For ‘Blackfishing’ After Old Photos Resurface!

90 Day Fiancé season 9 star, Miona, has been accused of blackfishing by fans after her Instagram photos resurfaced.

Miona Bell, 23, is a Serbian make-up artist who fell in love with Jibri Bell who came to her country to perform. Jibri met Miona during one of his band’s performances in the country. Jibri, 28, described how Miona gave him butterflies the moment he spotted her in the audience. During his introductory segment, Jibri explained how the two got married in Thailand.

Jibri moved into his mother’s house in South Dakota after moving from Los Angeles. Now, Miona is moving in with him and his mother who already doesn’t like her from her Instagram posts. TLC viewers got hold of Miona’s Instagram account and discovered a few photos of her from years back. In the 2015 photo, Miona looked completely different — she had straight black hair, thinner lips, and a lighter complexion.

One Redditor, @Yolka17, posted Miona’s throwback photos pointing out how different she looks. One viewer wrote, “Homegirl is super blackfishing! It’s kinda crazy tbh. She probably doesn’t know that’s a thing though.” SeaLass34 pointed out, “Someone’s had some work done! (Aside from the self tanner).” Another fan revealed that Miona is pulling off this “aesthetic” for attention.

CunnyMaggots said she went through Miona’s Instagram last week and found a comment she made when asked about her race. “Some guy asked her if she’s mixed and she was like why should I ruin the mystery? People not knowing gets me attention,” they added. Another Redditor added, “In the previews I thought she was biracial but no she’s definitely a white girl cherry picking Black aesthetic (from the curly wigs and blackface tan to the Black fiance. She’s described as a feminist and activist but that does not absolve anyone from being a racist.”

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans agreed on the Reddit post that they will be tuned in just to see how much of a disaster Miona and Jibril’s relationship becomes. Jibril also mentioned that Miona might be disappointed to not live her Kardashian lifestyle in L.A. and fans agree. “I heard him say she wants a Kardashian lifestyle. He knew what he was getting. Had he thought twice, the band wouldn’t have been Yoko Minoad.” Other TLC viewers blamed the network and producers for scripting the new season with such a cast.

