90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé’s Bilal Hazziez Plots ‘Prank’ On Shaeeda Sween — Fans React!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

A brand new season of 90 Day Fiancé premiered on TLC Sunday, and fans were introduced to Bilal Hazziez and his fiancée, Shaeeda Sween. Bilal revealed that he was planning to execute a “prank” in order to test his fiancée upon her arrival to the United States — and viewers had plenty to say about it.

Bilal explained to the audience that while he likes pricey luxuries, he chose not to disclose his financial status to Shaeeda. Bilal was filmed deliberately hiding his upscale house from his fiancée during a FaceTime call — carefully positioning himself in front of a blank wall. He eventually revealed that he had rented a service van and a rundown small house for Shaeeda’s first night in the states, in order to trick her into believing that he lives a modest lifestyle. He explained that he thought it would be amusing to set her up, then later reveal his lavish lifestyle. Bilal also mentioned that the test would likely expose Shaeeda’s potential “gold digger” motives, right off the bat. The episode left viewers wondering about Shaeeda’s reaction to both the “prank” itself and to the fact that Bilal didn’t trust her enough to share his true self.

Watch the clip below!

Fans took to Twitter to sound off about Bilal and Shaeeda’s story — and to weigh in on the 90 Day bachelor’s shady trap.

One viewer wrote—“Bilal is really setting himself up as the perpetual victim, they’re making it sound like he’s the “nice guy” who always gets his heart broken. Miss me with this bullshit.”

Another viewer said — “This ‘prank’ of Bilal’s will backfire. A. She is a 37 year old woman who has waited this long for a reason. And B. Remember the Millionaire Matchmaker episode where the guy takes his date to clean out a garage just to see if she will? No one appreciates that shit.”

“Bilal, a grown ass man at the age of 42, deciding to put someone that he proposed to after being with them for 7 seven days to a test…The jokes truly write themselves,” another chimed in.

One fan tweeted — “Bilal acts like he’s hiding a 12,000 sq ft house in Beverly Hills. Sir you ain’t that darn rich. Take a step back. If she was just about money she would have went straight to sugar baby website and do due diligence.”

Another viewer added that “Real rich people don’t act like Bilal.”

“Bilal is psycho for this “test” to pick up Shaeeda in the van and take her to his childhood home….I’m surprised his sister went along with it. This was cringy and immature. The only one talking about his money is HIM! He needs therapy,” a fan said.

Another viewer ranted—“I wish I would trek from another country to be brought to a trap house in a rapist’s van. Bilal is a complete, utter piece of dog shit with extra flies. Just disgusting.”

TLC viewers also took issue with Bilal inviting Shaeeda to the United States knowing that she wanted children, amid his own uncertainty.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé, Sunday nights at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips