90 Day Fiancé: Emily Details 'Hot' One-Night Stand With Underwear Model Kobe In China!

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé just started, and new stars, Emily and Kobe, are already getting viewers excited about their relationship!

Emily, 29, left her hometown of Kansas to teach English in China. During her stay in the country, she met Kobe, 34, who was working as an international underwear model. Emily, at the time, loved to go out clubbing — which is where they met. She admitted that their attraction to each other was immediate, and that was the beginning of their romance.

“I love Black guys, so of course, I found the only Black guy in China,” she said. “But he’s also an international underwear model. Obviously, that’s a perk too. The night I met Kobe, we were actually having a girls’ night. And I looked over my shoulder and I saw this guy in all white, he was like, getting on, his dance moves and like, his arms were huge and muscular and I was like, ‘Whoa, this guy’s really sexy. I’ve got to get to know him.’”

Emily admitted that they had sex that night. “It was really hot! It actually, like, happened in the shower, on the floor, for like, two hours. It was awesome. I thought Kobe was just going to be a really fun one-night stand but things got really serious, really fast. He was just so sweet and just like a genuinely nice guy. I knew it was somebody who I wanted to be with. I was like, ‘Wow, I really think I love you,’ like, even so quick. And we just didn’t want to leave each other.”

Their relationship was moving so fast that Kobe ended up proposing to Emily. However, 3 weeks into their engagement, she found out she was pregnant. Emily had to move back home to Kansas with her parents who were not as excited about the news. Things took a turn for the worst after that since Kobe ended up missing his son Koban’s delivery. His visitor visa was denied and his K-1 spousal visa was delayed for two years because of the coronavirus. At one point, Emily broke down at the fact that her child has never met his father.

Now that Kobe was going to America, Emily admitted that she was scared their relationship might not be the same. “Now, I’m not a partier anymore. I’ve changed a lot physically. When he met me, I was super fit, went to the gym every day. Now I have a mom bod and we have a son and I don’t know if the chemistry’s still there. I don’t know if he’s gonna find me attractive.”

