Married To Medicine Toya Bush-Harris Calls Out Dr. Heavenly For Recent Social Media Posts!

Dr. Heavenly is notorious for getting into feuds with her castmates on Married to Medicine. She recently revealed to fans that the upcoming season has so much drama, that a few castmates ended up fighting! Despite her not revealing which castmates got physical with each other, Dr. Heavenly has been leaving hints everywhere about another feud this season.

Dr. Heavenly posted a quote on her Instagram Stories that caught the attention of a lot of Married to Medicine fans. It read, “It’s not the stab in the back that kills you. It’s when you turn around and see who’s holding the knife.” M2M viewers have noticed that Dr. Heavenly has been hinting a lot about a friend who betrayed her. With her latest comment, most are sure it is Dr. Contessa who she has fallen out with.

Fellow Married to Medicine star, Toya Bush-Harris got involved in the drama when the quote was reposted on @themarriedtomedicinesource’s Instagram. One fan wrote, “I’m guessing Contessa, I haven’t seen them interact for a while.” Another fan agreed that it is Contessa who Dr. Heavenly was feuding with and hoped the new season would show the two fighting.

Toya wrote in the blog’s comment section. “You and the social media game…lol #marriedtomed🤔😂 #youlllearn #thehardway @drcontessa @drsswhit.” Some fans weren’t feeling Toya’s response and came after her. One fan responded to Toya’s comment saying, “Girl get out your feelings and get in your bag and stop arguing with these fans you look desperate and bored!”

Another fan even brought up Mariah Huq and accused Toya of betraying her. “You’ve literally started mess with all of them. You waited until Mariah was gone to backstab her. Oh you did talk about her child 1st season that’s right. Almost forgot.” Toya responded to this fan’s comment saying it was old fake news and added a laughing emoji.

Other fans attributed the drama to clout chasing by Dr. Heavenly to get fans excited for the new season. One fan wrote, “This is about nothing but increasing our curiosity and getting us more excited for these Queens to return. Dr. Heavenly is the Rihanna of MTM!”

Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Contessa have been friends for years. The two doctors have appeared on several seasons of Married to Medicine. However these days, Contessa often hangs out with Dr. Simone Witmore, and Toya Bush-Harris. So it is understandable why there seems to be a feud between the friends.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips