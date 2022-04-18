Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Was Will Smith’s Side Chick While He Was With Jada!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Garcelle Beauvais, recently revealed a few famous celebrities she dated back in the 90s.

Garcelle released her memoir, Love Me As I Am, and it has a lot of juicy details about her romantic relationships. Garcelle, 44, dished about her romantic encounters with basketball legend Michael Jordan and actor Will Smith. The RHOBH star was very open with her details.

While talking about Michael Jordan, she said they did a photoshoot together and later went out. Garcelle spoke about her impression of the basketball star: “I was impressed by how tall and handsome he was. He took me on a golf date after the shoot and showed me how to hold a club properly and swing.” According to New York Post, Michael Jordan went ahead to offer her a trip to Hawaii. “Like a naive little girl, I was ‘clutching my pearls’ and shocked by the idea of going to Hawaii with a man I had just met.”

Garcelle said about her encounter with MJ that she “blew that one.” Regarding her romantic relationship with Will Smith, she said his son made a mistake while she was on a call with him. Garcelle said, “I remember one day calling and he was in the car. And his son, with Sheree, was in the back. So you know, he picked up on the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day, or speakerphone—whatever it was—and he said, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m great.’”

The RHOBH star went on to say that she heard a voice in the background proceed to ask, “Is that Miss Jada on the phone?” Garcelle expands in her memoir, “And that’s when I was like okay—I’m not the only one. Exit stage left.” The author was smart enough since Will married Jada in 1997. Fans had mixed responses to Garcelle’s details about Michael Jordan and Will Smith.

One person wrote about the RHOBH’s reveal in her memoir, “Garcelle Beauvais is a fading D-list actress grasping for attention by jumping in the Will Smith media circus…And why we all KNOW why her relationship with Will Smith was short lived.” Another fan wrote, “This silly broad declined to advances from two of the most affluent Black men in America (arguably) just to go be a baby mama to a white man …”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips