Vanderpump Rules Lisa Vanderpump Settles Lawsuit Over Adopted Worm-Riddled Pup!

Lisa Vanderpump’s dog adoption agency has settled with a former customer who claimed that the organization allowed her to adopt a sick animal. Radar Online obtained court documents that reveal that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s adoption center, Vanderpump Dogs, hashed out a settlement with Kimberly Dillon. The docs state that Dillon will move to dismiss all allegations against the center within 45 days.

A lawsuit filed last year levied explosive allegations against Lisa’s agency after Dillon reportedly adopted a dachshund pup named Cassie from the Los Angeles organization, in July 2019.

The documents stated that Dillon paid a fee of $680, which covered all “necessary treatments and shots” for the dog, who was promised to be “in healthy condition.”

Dillon alleged that the dog started exhibiting erratic behavior after they returned home, “scooting across the floor” in distress. She later discovered that the pup was expelling “large live worms while defecating.” The woman claimed that she called and texted her contact at the foundation about the issue, but received no reply. Cassie was later rushed to a pet hospital to treat the obvious worm infection.

Things reportedly took a shocking turn several days later, after the owner began to feel ill. Much to her “horror,” she “began to expel live worms and eggs from her mouth, vagina, and anus.” The woman was diagnosed with “intestinal parasites” and was given strong medication to treat the “severity of the infestation.”

Dillon claimed that her disturbing illness was a direct result of the dog not receiving proper care at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood center. She also alleged that the organization lied to her about the pup’s condition prior to bringing her home. She claimed that the dog’s paperwork stated that she had been dewormed, and accused the agency of providing a “false immunization record.”

Dillon sued the agency for fraud and negligence. The Vanderpump Rules star’s business denied all claims of wrongdoing, and accused Dillon of failing to “exercise reasonable care and diligence to avoid loss and to minimize damages.”

The adoption center argued that Dillon breached the contract that she signed when she adopted the dog.

“[Dillon’s] unlawful, immoral, careless, negligent and other wrongful conduct, Plaintiff should be barred from recovering against this answering Defendant,” the motion read.

Lisa never publicly addressed the lawsuit.

In December, Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, agreed to pay out a quarter of a million dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of dissatisfied employees.

Adam Antoine filed a class-action lawsuit against the Beverly Hills couple and their business, Pinky Beverly Hills LLC, in December 2016. The former employee filed on behalf of other workers and accused the Bravo star of allegedly “not paying wages” or “providing meal breaks,” in accordance with California labor laws.

Lisa and Ken agreed to shell out $250k to settle the case. The filing clarified that the couple had not admitted wrongdoing and denied all the allegations.

