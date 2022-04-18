Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards ‘Shocked’ By Garcelle Beauvais’ Comments On Her Relationship With Sister Kathy Hilton!

Kyle Richards was “shocked” when her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, threw shade at her relationship with her co-star and half-sister, Kathy Hilton.

Andy Cohen asked Garcelle a question submitted by a curious fan during the RHOBH star’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. The viewer asked if Garcelle believed that she was closer to her co-star, Kathy Hilton, than Kathy was to her half-sis, Kyle.

“Absolutely,” Garcelle responded.

Kyle addressed Garcelle’s remarks on Friday, during an Amazon Live event. A fan asked Kyle to weigh in on Garcelle’s comments and to give an update on her current relationship with Kathy.

“What Garcelle said last night on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ really hurt my feelings. I was shocked,” Kyle said during the Livestream.

Kyle shared that she caught wind of the comment while she was cooking a pre-Passover dinner for her in-laws.

“It really hurt my feelings,” she explained. “This is someone who’s known my sister for two seasons on a reality show. Kathy was barely even on last season ’cause she was busy with [daughter] Paris’ wedding. [Garcelle] is comparing knowing someone from a reality show for a couple of seasons to a lifetime of being sisters.”

The RHOBH veteran added—”Regardless of if Kathy and I are having an issue right now or not, I just thought that was really hurtful. I like Garcelle and we’re fine but that really took me back. It ruined my whole night.”

Kathy, 63, told PEOPLE last June that it was Kyle who convinced her to join the RHOBH cast, after dismissing the idea for years.

“I never would have thought I’d say yes to this,” Kathy explained. “I stopped watching it after the first season. My sister Kyle and I had our ups and downs so it was nothing that I wanted to watch. But Kyle convinced me to do it. And I was flattered. I thought it would be an opportunity for us to spend time together. I really missed her.”

Kathy, who shares share four adult children, Paris, 41, Nicky, 38, Barron, 32, and Conrad, 28, with husband, Rick Hilton, revealed that unspecified issues between the sisters had “piled up and piled up … and what fans think and what other people think, they’ve got it so wrong.”

Kathy noted that though it all, “family is family.”

”It takes time, but it feels so good to be where we are now. And I’ve really appreciated this time,” she said.

Kathy added that she hopes that her restored relationship with Kyle inspires other families to work on their relationships.

“I think that by sharing these things I’ve experienced, it can help other people,” she said. “Let’s have fun with the show and be silly and girly but let’s also have more depth. Maybe someone will [see us] and pick up the phone to call their sister or their mother or their brother.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 will premiere on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

