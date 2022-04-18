Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss Responds To NeNe Leakes’ Shade About Ratings!

Kandi Burruss recently responded to NeNe Leakes‘ retweets about her new show’s ratings.

Kandi Burruss has been a star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta since she joined the reality show in season 2. Kandi recently got her own show which focuses on her and Todd Tucker as they run their family restaurant. Kandi & The Gang premiered with unexpectedly low ratings under 1 million. Regardless of the disappointing ratings when it began, the show has become popular with viewers.

NeNe Leakes, however, has been retweeting nasty things about Kandi’s spinoff show. On March 8, a NeNe fan wrote that they wouldn’t be watching Kandi’s new show. “I refuse to watch, for so many reasons. And I’ve always believed NeNe, she is missed.” To which NeNe responded saying, “Thank you!”



In a recent interview, Kandi reacted to NeNe Leakes’ recent shade. Kandi spoke with Pop Culture about NeNe’s shade towards her show. “Oh my God, what is the ratings on NeNe’s show? I don’t want this to become a big shade-throwing contest between she and I because just like she can throw shade at me, I can throw shade at her,” she said. “But my whole thing is like I do not understand why she does that.”

“What did I do to you?” asked the star. “What is my show stopping you from doing? Nothing. I saw some of her fans in the comments saying stuff like, ‘That could have been NeNe’s show.’ … If her theory is correct, right, how come Porsha has a show? Porsha has a wonderful show. She has her own show, she’s had two actually … What about Kim Zolciak? Why it always gotta be me?”

Kandi expressed that she worked hard in order to get her spinoff picked up by the network. “We pitched our show. A lot of them don’t pitch shows. A lot of them just sit there and say, ‘I’m so great that Bravo should just throw a show on my lap. That is not what I do,” she said. “Me and my husband, we come up with these ideas. And we pitch them.”

Another fan came to Kandi’s defense on the issue and questioned why NeNe is so mad at her. “NeNe really really needs to stop with these shenanigans. It’s becoming stupid at this point. Like please stop Kandi isn’t worried about you. Why is that so hard to comprehend? She so mad at her for what???????”

