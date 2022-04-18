Teen Mom Jenelle Evans Slammed For Daughter’s FILTHY Appearance!

Jenelle Evans was blasted by eagle-eyed fans after posting a cute Easter family video, on Sunday. Fans spotted a temporary tattoo on the MTV alum’s daughter that had apparently remained unwashed for weeks.

The former Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram Stories to share footage of her children digging into their Easter baskets. Jenelle is a mom of three kids— Jace, 13, Kaiser, 7, and Ensley, 5. The kids were checking out toys and chocolate Easter eggs when fans noticed Ensley’s unwashed tattoo. The five-year-old, who was wearing a sleeveless shirt, was playing with a toy when she caught the attention of the former MTV star’s followers.

Jenelle, 30, shared a video of her daughter practicing writing letters in a notebook back in March, sporting the same tattoo.

It didn’t take long for Jenelle’s fans to slam the mom of three for seemingly neglecting to properly wash her child.

One fan noted that temporary tattoos can be removed with alcohol.

Another follower wrote—“Jenelle isn’t being a parent and explaining how important it is to bathe properly and spend a couple of dollars to get her a new one to reapply.”

One fan stated the obvious, commenting—”You’d think either Jenelle or David would eventually say ‘Woah, are those the same ones from Valentine’s Day?’”

“I know temp tattoos can last for quite a while,” another chimed in. “My kids have had temp tattoo stuff like that, but it’s super easy to clean off. I don’t understand why Jenelle hasn’t?”

“Well, to wash them off, you have to wash your kid,” another remarked.

This wasn’t the first time that Jenelle was called out by people questioning her parenting methods.

In February, fans slammed Jenelle for allowing her 7-year-old son to publicly rap about drugs, despite the former Teen Mom 2 star’s past battle with heroin addiction.

Jenelle posted a video of her son, Kaiser, singing along with “We Set the Trends” performed by Jim Jones and Migos. The MTV alum captioned her post “Kaiser’s favorite song,” adding a laughing emoji.

“Isn’t this an inappropriate song for his age however? I wonder how Nathan feels about these type of lyrics,” one Reddit user said, bringing Kaiser’s dad, Nathan Griffith into the dialogue.

In March, Jenelle faced backlash after she posted a filtered snap of Ensley wearing makeup.

“Kids don’t need filters…” one fan commented as another chimed in— “This. She’s cute enough. Doesn’t need makeup or filters.”

Jenelle posted the photo only days after she was bashed for allowing her daughter to ride her bike without a helmet. Fans also took issue with resurfaced photos that revealed the child holding a dead squirrel and later eating it.