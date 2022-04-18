Real Housewives of New York Bethenny Frankel Says ‘New York City is Not Safe’ After Brooklyn Subway Shooting!

Bethenny Frankel took to social media last week to sound off about her concern over the safety of New York City after a shooter shot 10 commuters on a Brooklyn subway Tuesday.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum posted a video rant on Instagram to share her views on the declining appeal of NYC.

“This subway situation is terrifying, and New York is not what it used to be,” Bethenny said on Tuesday evening, in the wake of the mass shooting. “New York City is not safe.”

Bethenny labeled herself a “dorky parent who doesn’t want my daughter walking around the city.”

Bethenny is mom to an eleven-year-old daughter, Bryn.

“It’s scary, and I have no choice if we’re dealing with Manhattan than to be a helicopter parent, and I choose to not be in New York City, to be honest. I think it’s scary, and we have to talk about it,” she continued.

In March, Bethenny sold her SOHO apartment for $7 million. The Skinnygirl mogul is currently in the process of relocating to Connecticut to be closer to her fiancé, Paul Bernon, who lives in Boston. The former Bravo star also maintains a home in the Hamptons.

She concluded the video share, commenting—“People want to have pride of New York and make the city come back, and it is our New York, and I am a New Yorker, but I’m sorry, safety is more important than pride of New York, so this is a scary scary time.”

Bethenny’s followers’ opinions were varied, but many fans agreed with the BStrong founder’s assessment and applauded her for speaking out.

“You are 100 percent right. Good for you not to let your child go there. Better safe then sorry, ❤️” one fan wrote in the post’s comment section.

“Do you even live here anymore? Not everyone has the financial freedom or option to just up and move to the suburbs. But thanks for chiming in,” another person wrote.

“New York City is breaking my heart right now…. Agree totally~ it has become so unsafe. I loved New York~ we need to get her back,” another wrote.

“So unbelievably sad what that place has turned into. Such a damn shame 😢. Stay safe❤️,” one follower said.

Another said — ‘You are 5000000% correct and you’ll take SO much heat for this but I totally respect you for it. Someone like you needed to say it. NYC is no longer anyone’s playground. And I find that very sad.”

Bethenny was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City, which premiered in 2008. She appeared as a full-time cast member from Seasons 1-3. She returned to the show for Season 7 and made her exit after Season 11.

