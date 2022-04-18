90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé’s Varya Malina Reveals How First Prison Visit To Geoffrey Went!

90 Day Fiancé’s Varya Malina had her first prison visit with Geoffrey Paschel and it was emotionally draining!

Varya posted about her first visit to Geoffrey, 44, who is currently serving 18 years in prison without a possibility of parole. The former 90 Day Fiancé star was charged with kidnapping and assaulting his ex-fiancé in October 2021. Geoffrey’s king sentence came as a result of Paschel’s criminal history that included two federal drug trafficking charges.

Malina posted a cute throwback photo of her and Geoffrey on her Instagram while explaining how her first visit went. “The first visitation was so emotionally exhausting, but it was worth every minute nevertheless.” Malina went on to explain that she got the same feeling when they met the first time in Russia. “I jumped and cried as he smiled and joked about hugging me like my father,” she said.

The Russian native added she had a hard time during her first visit. That is why she was unable to go live and share with 90 Day fans immediately after she left the prison. Varya continued, “I felt that the best thing for my mental health was to hide to some invisible place, where no one can see or hear me and Vice versa.” Varya is a strong person to be able to stand by Geoffrey at this time.

Varya explained that she had two visitations scheduled to see her love: “Ultimately, after a good sleep and nice talk with the family and my close friends, I feel fresh, recovered and ready for the second day of my visitation.” Varya finished her post by wishing fans a happy Easter holiday and thanking them for being so supportive. “I was amazed this morning at how sweet and thoughtful your messages are. Much love and appreciation.”

Some 90 Day Fiancé fans praised the reality star for sticking by her man in the comment section. One user said, “Varya, keep your time together private. People can be so hateful. They aren’t worth your time. Sending hugs!” Another user wrote, “My heart hurts for both of you. I can not wait for you to be reunited.” However, not everyone in Varya’s comment section was rooting for the couple. One person said, “She should move on and live her life and have a family while she still can.”

