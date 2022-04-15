Real Housewives of Orange County Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Ex Steve Lodge’s Wedding!

Vicki Gunvalson has weighed in on her ex-fiancé saying “I do” to another woman. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum’s ex, Steve Lodge, tied the knot with Janis Carlson last weekend.

Vicki took to Twitter to respond to curious fans, on Wednesday.

“People have been asking me to make a statement about my x-fiancé’s recent marriage,” the former Bravo star wrote. “Here it is … I wish them the best. I’m just so thrilled and RELIEVED it wasn’t me at the altar with him.”

Vicki added—“He LOVES the attention. He ‘thinks’ he’s famous!”

The retired police officer wed the third-grade teacher on April 10 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The couple got engaged less than four months ago.

“We are extremely happy and excited to be husband and wife,” Steve told Us Weekly on Monday, April 11. “Our relationship is incredible. We have created some wonderful memories already and can’t wait to create more. God is good.”

Steve revealed his big news on Instagram, on Monday.

“Perfect weather, spectacular view, wonderful guests, memorable ceremony, sensational food and plenty of wine; And of course my beautiful wife,” Steve 63, wrote alongside a video of the happy couple sharing a kiss.

“All made for an incredible wedding. Thanks to all that helped make it, one of a kind. We are now, Mr & Mrs Steve Chavez Lodge,” he said adding a list of hashtags, including, “#Married” and “#OneOfAKind.”

Steve proposed to the Bravo veteran in April 2019, after the pair had been dating for three years. Their breakup was announced in September 2021, only days after Steve lost his bid for governor of California. Steve and Janis announced their engagement three months later.

An insider told Us Weekly that Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.



“Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” a source told the outlet in September 2021. “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her.”

Steve moved in with his new girlfriend less than three months after news of the duo’s split broke.

“He’s a fame whore and is all about staying relevant,” Vicki told Us Weekly in a statement, in January. “I’ve gone out with some friends but have no desire to do what he’s doing. Marriage is a sacred thing.”

Vicki has since moved on but has yet to reveal her new man’s name or a photo.

“He’s the first man that has ever really treated me to anything. He’s like, ‘I got that. You’re not paying for that.’ I’m like, ‘Are you, like, real?’” Vicki said during on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” show, in February. “He’s freaking incredible. He’s from Texas. I gave him an 18 [item] list of what I want in my next person because in all the books you read and all the self-help, you manifest your person right? So, I manifested him and he had everything but one, including wearing cowboy boots and loves country-western music. He doesn’t have a boat and I’m like, ‘I’ll take that one off.’”

Vicki continued—“I mean, really, in my mind, I’m just so happy. I’ve never had a man treat me like this and he is just quality — just a quality man. … Just being a solid man, he just had everything.”

