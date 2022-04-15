Shahs of Sunset ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed’s Fiancé Paulina Speaks On His Domestic Violence Arrest!

Mike Shouhed’s fiance is speaking out about his domestic violence arrest only days after the Shahs of Sunset star was arrested.

On Thursday, Mike’s fiance, Paulina Ben-Cohen, released a statement through her attorney. Joshua Ritter said, “We are working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation. The family appreciates your space and respect for their privacy during this time.” At the time of Mike Shouhed’s arrest, no victim had been named but now it is clear Paulina was the injured “party” in this case.

As reported by AllAboutTheTea.com, Mike was arrested on March 27 by Los Angeles police after they responded to a complaint around 10 p.m. After arriving, the cops arrested Mike for causing “visible injury” to another individual. The Shahs of Sunset star was charged with domestic violence which was later upgraded to visible injury. He was booked at the L.A. county jail but didn’t spend too much time there after paying his bond which was set at $50,000.

Shouhed’s lawyer, Alex Kessel, released a statement on his client’s behalf on April 4. “At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail.” Mike is set to appear in court on July 27 in connection with the incident. A few days after Mike’s arrest, Bravo announced they were canceling Shahs of Sunset after 9 seasons on the air. The network said, “The reality star’s recent arrest plays a huge part in the network’s decision to end the show. The producers indirectly confirmed this by giving OG cast members, Reza Farahan, Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid, and Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi future projects on Bravo.

MJ Javid recently came to Mike’s defense when asked about the domestic violence incident. She stated that Mike was innocent until proven guilty when she appeared on Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. MJ added, “I’ve never seen him violent and I’ve never seen him be angry.” The Bravo star even added that Mike might have been set up and also denied allegations that it was Paulina who was involved in the incident. “Through the grapevine, it wasn’t Mike and Paulina. It was a third person who was involved. He’s totally innocent and it was just a Saturday night gone wrong.”

