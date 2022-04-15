Real Housewives of New Jersey Jennifer Aydin Spills Tea On Jacqueline Laurita!

Jennifer Aydin revealed some interesting information about RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita when she appeared on WWHL with Andy Cohen.

When Jennifer Aydin appeared on the April 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live, she dished on what she really thinks about Jacqueline Laurita’s feud with Teresa Giudice. Jennifer’s loyalty got put to the test when Andy asked her opinion on some of Teresa Guidice’s epic Real Housewives of New Jersey moments. One of her best moments on the show is when she got upset with Laurita for asking questions about her in the press during season 4 of RHONJ.

Jennifer has always been Teresa’s loyal friend on the show, though she did have some love for Laurita when she was on WWHL. When Andy asked Aydin if she had any connection with Laurita, she admitted that she had spoken with her. “I’ve spoken to her on the phone. She is sweet. I like Ashlee.” When asked if they are close friends, Aydin denied that. She clarified that she had never met Jacqueline in person. “You know maybe I will. I have nothing against Jacqueline at all.” Despite saying she has nothing against Laurita, when it came to the throwback moment, she was still on her friend Teresa’s side. She shared her opinion that, in that moment, Laurita was in the wrong. Aydin added, “But as a friend, I can respect someone when they don’t want to talk about something.”

When Teresa was on WWHL in February, she hinted at a reunion with Jacqueline Laurita. Andy had asked the RHONJ star a fan’s question: if she would be willing to put things in the past when it came to their friendship. “I mean, I think it’s time for you and Jacqueline to have a little summit in Vegas, and just let bygones be bygones,” he said. “I feel it in the ether.” Teresa replied and agreed that it was maybe time to forgive.

Guidice said Luis Ruelas’ sister has been teaching her about the importance of forgiveness. “She’s telling me you need to forgive and move on. So yeah, I mean I would be open to that.” Maybe Andy Cohen was right and the two housewives could reunite very soon. One Real Housewives fan wrote on Twitter, “Teresa was completely unfair and unreasonable to @JacLaurita. Jacqueline is better off without Teresa in her life.” Another fan said that Teresa only spoke about forgiveness to plug her sister-in-law’s business.