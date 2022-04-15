Real Housewives of Orange County Heather Dubrow DRAGS Shannon Beador During Dramatic ‘RHOC’ Reunion!

Heather Dubrow went off on fellow castmate Shannon Beador during The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

Bravo released the RHOC season 16 reunion trailer, and from the clips, fans are already expecting an exciting reunion for the housewives. One scandalous moment from the trailer was when Heather Dubrow fired back at Shannon Beador about her ex-husband’s cheating scandal. She said, “I could have blown up your family! I knew David was having an affair. By the way, you knew David was having an affair.”

Shannon replied saying, “Unf***** believable!” The Real Housewives of Orange County fans remember the star’s husband too well. In season 10 of the show, Shannon had revealed David had cheated on her. The duo share three children together, Sophie, 19, and twins, Stella and Adeline, 16. But despite trying to work on their marriage through couple’s therapy and even renewing their vows, David and Shannon ended up separating.

During their marriage, Shannon addressed infidelity within their marriage. In 2015, she told E! News that she trusted David completely. According to the RHOC star, it was not in his character to have an affair. “He does love me. And he loves our family, we are best friends.” Shannon spoke to the Daily Dish in 2017 after their breakup saying, “After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

Shannon and her ex, David, were married for 17 years before they split up. Their divorce was finalized in 2019. During season 16’s premiere episode, Shannon spoke about her ex-husband’s cheating and how she found out. “I caught him whispering to this person on the phone and I suspected something was wrong … I just knew something was different and I was told I was crazy … I knew.” 9 months after their divorce, David Beador was already engaged to his girlfriend, Lesley Cook. The two started dating in 2018 and got married in 2020. Lesley, 37, and David welcomed their first child in 2021, Anna.

Other RHOC cast members who appeared in the trailer include, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Dr. Jen Armstrong as well as Noella Bergener.

