Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Explains Why She Tossed Garcelle Beauvais’ Memoir In Garbage!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Erika Jayne has no problem explaining why she tossed Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir in the trash.

A fan reached out to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star on Twitter to ask why she trashed Garcelle’s book, “Love Me as I Am.” Erika responded—“Her Instagram post” to the curious viewer who asked what prompted her to toss the book.

“No need to use my name or very complicated legal and personal problems to sell her book. She has enough friends to help her,” the reality star wrote.

She added in an additional tweet—“Don’t use my name to promote your book. Use your famous friends.”

Garcelle, 55, recently posted a clip of the upcoming RHOBH season on Instagram, in which she tells her co-star, “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own.”

The cast feud heated up over the weekend when Erika took to her Instagram Stories to post a video of Garcelle’s memoir sitting on top of a pile of garbage. She went on to tag Garcelle in the post and added a Gif of Oscar the grouch, a children’s character who lives in a trash can.

“@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this,” Erika wrote, adding a kiss emoji.

Erika, whose own memoir, “Pretty Mess,” was released in 2018, also called out her castmate for dissing co-stars, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Rinna’s 20-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, in the book.

“When you write a book it’s a choice what to write about,” Erika said. “I kept it positive and about me and my friends, family. No need to include others.”

Garcelle wrote about her first impression of the “Pretty Mess” singer, which was seemingly positive.

Us Weekly reported on excerpts of the book, in which Garcelle wrote—“I took instantly to her no-nonsense, direct, cut-to-the-chase attitude. It was very New York.”

“A little tough and dude-leaning, just like me,” Garcelle wrote of her co-star. “She’s seen somethings. I respected her story and struggle to get to where she was. Not an easy beginning, but she made it, baby!”

Garcelle recently hinted that her relationship with Erika veered sideways during Season 12. Garcelle spoke to Page Six last week while attending the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in Hollywood, California. She revealed that she watched the trailer for the first time along with the fans of the show.

“There’s a few, you know, bumps in the road,” Garcelle confirmed.

The actress laughed and replied “no,” when asked if she and Erika were in a better place since the start of filming season.

The explosive preview featured returning cast members, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke. Newcomer, Diana Jenkins, makes her debut in Season 12 and Sheree Zampino joins the group as a “friend” of the cast.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 will premiere on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips