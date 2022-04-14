Jersey Shore Angelina Pivarnick Hospitalized, ‘Not Doing Well’ After Hubby’s Affair With Trans Model Was Revealed!

Jersey Shore star, Angelia Pivarnick, has been hospitalized due to stress since her estranged husband’s affair was exposed.

Angelina posted a video to her Instagram stories letting fans know about her condition. Pivarnick, 34 said, “In the hospital. Please whomever is calling me and texting me to respond. I’m not doing well at all,” she explained. “I need to get better. My health comes before everything.”

Angelina posted a video of herself on a hospital bed where she was hooked up to IVs. The Jersey Shore alum looked tired while lying on the bed. “My immune systems’ been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in this entire world. I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me. Stress is definitely a killer.”

Pivarnick added her faith in God is keeping her strong: “God has me that’s all that matters. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Soon enough I will see the light. i’m just waiting to see it.” She continued, “I have been keeping prayers and god closer than ever and i know he’s got big plans for me. I love you god.” Pivarnick added, along with an animated emoji that read: “God keeps every promise.”

Larangeria, 44, filed for divorce from Angelina in January this year after they reconciled in 2021. =The Jersey Shore star told Page Six before her recent split that she was working on her marriage. “I said to myself, ‘I am not going to get divorced. I am going to try everything that I can in my power to save my marriage, no matter what it is.” Since then, the reality star has been very open about her struggles with her estranged husband.

The former couple had even gone to therapy to work on their marriage. “That was it for me. If he wasn’t going to go to therapy with me, I was done,” she recalled. “At first, he really didn’t want to go to therapy. It was like pulling teeth. Eventually, you’ll see this season that I was like, ‘Listen, if you don’t go with me, it’s done. It’s over.’ He realized, ‘I have to go.” Chris Larangeria and Angelina got married in 2019 after being friends for over a decade.

