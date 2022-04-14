Celebrity News Alana ‘Honey Boo-Boo’ Thompson And Older Boyfriend Dralin Carswell’s Relationship Going Strong!

Alana Thompson and boyfriend Dralin Carswell are still an item, despite being hit by backlash over their four-year age gap. The “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” personality was seen walking hand-in-hand with Dralin near Alana’s McIntyre, Georgia home, on Tuesday.

The paparazzi snapped Alana, 16, and Dralin, 20, during their cozy stroll, where they were seen playing and giggling, once even posing behind a tree. The lovebirds appeared enamored as they snacked on frozen ice purchased at the local Frozen Frog market.

Reports exposing the covert romance between the Toddlers and Tiaras alum and the college student circulated in September 2021.

“Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time,” an insider told the US Sun at the time. “He was quiet at first, but he’s like one of the family now. He’s just as fun and crazy as the rest of them.”

A source told the outlet that Dralin attended a Nashville tech school before the Covid shutdowns but now lives in Georgia, close to Alana and her legal guardian and sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

The duo went Facebook official with their courtship in March when Dralin updated his status to “in a relationship.” Alana posted a couple snap the same day on her private account. Dralin called Alana his “bae” in the comment section, punctuating his affection with a heart emoji.

The youngest daughter of June Shannon publicly confirmed the relationship when she posted a photo of the pair on Instagram, months later. Alana was hit by online criticism for dating an older guy and soon deleted the post.

“honey boo boo is less than 6 months older than me (15) and she has a 20-year-old boyfriend?” A Twitter user wrote. “..doesn’t sit right with me.”

“16 and 20? Where are her parents?” a second person asked. “She’ll be knocked up before she graduates.”

“Honey boo boo’s new boyfriend is 20?? Girl is 16,” noted another. “Jail. Jail jail jail.”

The age of consent in the state of Georgia is 16 years old.

The reality TV teen spoke out about her life in a Teen Vogue interview, which was published earlier this year. She shared that Dralin was probably her only real friend, because of her struggle to connect with kids her own age. The mag dished that Dralin joined Alana at the end of her photoshoot.

“To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all. I don’t trust nobody really, so I don’t have friends,” Alana revealed.

The teenager also shared her thoughts on body image and how she handles fat shaming.

“Just because I got a little bit of extra meat on my bones, you want to hate me? I’ll never get body-shaming,” Alana said.

