Teen Mom ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Opens Up About Getting Her Daughter’s Tongue Pierced!

Teen Mom star, Farrah Abraham, has shared if she will let her daughter get a tongue piercing.

While speaking with Howie Mandel on his podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, Farrah opened up about Sophia’s piercings. Howie asked the Teen Mom alum if she would let her daughter get her tongue pierced. “You let her get her belly button pierced, so now, let me ask you right now, if she wanted her tongue pierced, right now would you let her?”

Sophia quickly interrupted saying she wouldn’t want to get her tongue pierced. Farrah, 30, added, “She doesn’t want her tongue pierced.”

This is not the first time Farrah Abraham has come under backlash online for the freedom she gives her daughter. She recently got hate from fans after allowing Sophia to get a nose piercing for her birthday.

After the 13-year-old got her braces taken off, she posted her new look on Instagram. Sophia boasted of her beautiful tooth gems on her lower teeth, with the caption, “Got the braces off! Just got teeth gems! So cute!” Her new look was met with a little backlash from fans. One person blamed Farrah for letting her child make such drastic changes to her appearance.

One fan attacked Farrah’s parenting and said, “This is going to be a little girl that is going to have a lot of issues when she grows up.” Another fan added on Reddit, “We keep going Sophia is going to be okay but I think she’s just groomed to be a dumbass attention seeking fem like her mom and grandma which is sad.”

The Teen Mom OG star clapped back at the online trolls coming for her, “Sparkle baby! Braces off and teeth gems. P.S. these don’t affect your teeth and retainers still go over them.” Some fans didn’t find a problem with Sophia’s tooth gems. “That is so cool, they are pretty popular where I am. I actually want to get them. They are just jewels glued on,” one fan said. Somebody else added that the gems are harmless and look cute.

Farrah also defended her decision to allow Sophia to completely dye her black hair purple and get a septum piercing. The goth look for the young teenager didn’t sit well with a lot of fans. One fan claimed, “She exploits her young daughter for her own advertisement. This woman uses Sophia for clickbait.”

