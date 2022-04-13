Real Housewives of Orange County RHOC’S Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She And Her Girlfriend Have S*x ’10 Times A Day!!’

RHOC alum, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, has opened up about her exciting sex life with her new girlfriend.

Braunwyn, 44, says she and girlfriend, Victoria Brito, have next-level sex that she hopes every woman gets to experience once in their lives. “She gives it to me in little doses. She’s like, ‘If I did it all at once, you might die.’ We have sex 10 times a day. That’s not normal.”

In an interview with The Sun, Braunwyn said, “The physical part of it is amazing. I’m not gonna lie, the sex is next-level. I hope every woman gets to experience this at least once in their life, what I’ve been experiencing lately.” The RHOC alum continued, “And I didn’t think I was a sexual person. Now I’m like, ‘Let’s not leave the bed for the next three days.’ I never thought I would be that person, I’m 44 and I’m like a 15-year-old boy.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star added that her relationship with the father of her kids is still going strong. “I think we’ve found a good rhythm right now. I think we’ve found something that works and you know, today everything is good. Obviously, things are always open for change.” Braunwyn and Sean share seven kids together. Braunwyn revealed she splits her time between her Newport Beach home where her kids are and Brooklyn where she shares an apartment with Victoria.

Braunwyn said she met Brito in New York, and since then, they have had a very beautiful relationship. “We have a place in Brooklyn and I’m excited to see where all this goes. I get red when I talk about it, you know, it’s spicy, it’s good, she’s got skills,” she said. During the interview, the reality star added that she was thankful to be able to live her life as a gay woman. “I’m living my life authentically as a gay woman. That is incredible. I’m in love, it just feels good. I feel things more, I feel all the feelings and they’re real.”

Braunwyn came out as gay in 2020, and since then, she has been enjoying finding love again. She also spoke about her sobriety journey that she began in 2020. “I don’t have to fight it anymore. I don’t have to negotiate with it. I can’t drink. I cannot drink one drink. I never will. So for me to just take that weight off, to take the burden of choice off, I’m not going to drink today.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips