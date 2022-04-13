Vanderpump Rules Raquel Leviss Dated Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star After Dumping James Kennedy!

Raquel Leviss is back to dating after she had drinks with Vanderpump Rules star, Peter Madrigal.

Since Raquel and James Kennedy announced their split in December 2021, a lot has happened in the former couple’s lives. Raquel has been enjoying her single status and spending more time getting to know herself. During an interview on Katie Maloney’s podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me, Leviss opened up about her dating life. “I do feel like being single isn’t a bad thing,” she said. “I think it’s a great time to relearn who you are and heal from your past traumas and to figure out what you really, really like and to date people.”

Leviss revealed she went on a friendly date with SUR manager, Peter Madrigal. “It was just a fun little time. And I figured this would be a good opportunity for me just to get back out in the dating world because I haven’t had an official date since the breakup. So when he asked me to go grab drinks with him, I was like, ‘Hm, okay sure.’”

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she and James had broken up before filming for the show’s season 9 reunion. Leviss added that Madrigal was also the last person since her breakup who had asked her out on a date. “I said yes because why the hell not? It’s good practice after five years. It’s scary but it’s also invigorating and exciting.” Kennedy has since moved on since the former couple split in December.

The Vanderpump Rules star made things official with girlfriend, Ally Lewber, when they walked the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. Before their night out together, James and Lewber had gone on vacation together in Tulum. To celebrate their time, James posted several photos to his IG with the caption, “Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life, here’s a little slide show of today’s adventure…. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life’s too short.”

A source close to Raquel shared that ever since the split, she has been focusing more on herself. “She’s focused on getting her life in order. She’s doing awesome,” says the source. “The Vanderpump Rules group has become closer with Raquel since the split with James. Now she’s becoming true friends. She’s not dating anyone right now. It’s fun because now everybody is single.”

