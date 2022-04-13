Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes Says She’s Being Followed, Harassed, And Blacklisted After Exposing Bravo!

NeNe Leakes fired off serious accusations on Twitter Tuesday, claiming that someone had been harassing and following her in response to her exposing Bravo for allegedly discriminating against black women.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum tweeted — “Stop harassing me, my business and my family! Stop having me followed, stop blacklisting black women for speaking the truth, stop paying off attorneys to not file discrimination claims! STOP IT”

TheNeighborhoodTalk Instagram account reposted NeNe’s tweet and fans chimed in with varying opinions.

Lots of users had NeNe’s back, and believed her claim against the network that made her famous.

One user said—“Sending love your way. 💙 First they mock you, then they gag at the receipts. 🙏🏾”

Another fan said “I believe her, idc 🤷🏽‍♀️ i don’t like how her own people are dismissing her tho, it’s just wack to me.”

“What’s going on? Are we still believing black woman this month? Cuz I believe her,” another said.

One fan wrote—”Ppl don’t believe things until it’s too late …. She literally started the housewives franchise and the way a white network literally pushed her out is sad asl”

Another added—“This is scary actually…. Let’s protect Nene”

NeNe is a Bravo original and starred as a full-time RHOA cast member for the first seven seasons of the Georgia franchise. She appeared as a “friend” during Season 8 and returned for Seasons 10-12 after sitting out Season 9.

NeNe took aim at the network and bashed Bravo executive, Andy Cohen, after shooting down a Season 13 offer she found unacceptable.

“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” NeNe said. “While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED … TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

On December 31, 2020 she tweeted—“Be Smart and DO NOT SUPPORT count down shows TONIGHT that aren’t supporting or respecting BLACK WOMEN creativity/equality and blacklisting us from working if we speak the truth abt their wrong doings.”

However, NeNe revealed that she remained open to returning to RHOA during an appearance on “The Real,” in November.

“I’d return to the show. I’m okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show, and besides I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show,” the Bravo alum said.

NeNe added that an official sit-down with Cohen would be necessary before discussing her potential return to the show.

Some fans called out NeNe for communicating mixed messages over the past several months, after Tuesday’s tweet.

One user asked—“But you said you wanted to work with RHOA again so which is it Leakes?”

“But these same ppl were ok not so long ago. She has been a bully to so many for so long,” another said.

Another person wrote—“She’s bringing this up again because the corporation that owns Bravo sees her as a liability. Of course they don’t want to do business with you. because all this came out only because she didn’t get her way. When she was willing to go back they didn’t want her.”

