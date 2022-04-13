Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent Wants ‘Zero Contact’ Parenting With Ex Randall Emmett!

Lala Kent wants to “move to zero contact” while co-parenting with her ex, Randall Emmett. The Vanderpump Rules star revealed the former couple’s parenting strategy for their one-year-old daughter, Ocean, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“We parallel parent and I’m trying to move to zero contact. We’ll see how that goes,” Lala shared on Monday.

Psychology Today explains parallel parenting as “an arrangement in which divorced parents are able to co-parent by means of disengaging from each other, and having limited direct contact, in situations where they have demonstrated that they are unable to communicate with each other in a respectful manner.”

The organization states — “For intractable high-conflict families, parallel parenting provides an opportunity for co-parenting, and although parents remain disengaged from each other, they remain fully connected to their children.”

Lala alleged that Randall “started a relationship with a 23-year-old woman” the same month she gave birth to their child.

Lala and Randall split in October after Randall was busted in a cheating scandal during a trip to Nashville. Lala has been open with fans about the messy breakup on social media and on the Bravo show.

The reality star recently sounded off in a comment section on “One Mom’s Battle” Instagram feed, accusing Randall of dating a much younger woman around the time of their daughter’s birth, in March 2021.

“Let’s talk about it. I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life until the mask fell, and I saw who he really was,” she wrote.

“They ‘traveled’ together while I was home with Ocean, and working on my brand,” the reality star added. “I thought he was working, because that’s what he said he was doing.”

Lala confirmed during her WWHL appearance that she was “taking a break from dating” after stepping back into the dating pool with an unidentified man. She later shared that her mystery date had failed her background check.

Lala told PEOPLE back in December that she and Randall were working to establish a parenting schedule for their 9-month-old.

“Nothing is set in stone,” she said. “I have her the majority of the time and there’s very little communication between the two of us.”

Watch the Lala’s WWHL clip below!

The Bravo star described being a single mom as a “strength that I cannot describe.”

“Of course, I have my moments, but they don’t take me out,” she shared. “It’s moments of confusion and trying to understand things. But all in all, I feel like the most powerful, independent, and most beautiful that I have ever felt in my entire life.”

Lala celebrated Ocean’s first birthday last month, and invited former and current Vanderpump Rules stars, including Scheana Shay, to the birthday bash. The party was held in Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s backyard.

“The best moment was singing happy birthday and watching her smash her cake,” Lala told PEOPLE. “It was a birthday that was full of so much love.”

