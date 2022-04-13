Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent Says She ‘Cut Off’ Schwartz After He Hung Out With Ex Randall!

Tom Schwartz is on Lala Kent’s bad side after he began spending time with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett.

Lala, 31, has been going through a lot lately. The Vanderpump Rules star recently announced her split from fiancé, Randall Emmett, after the couple got engaged in 2018. Lala appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to update fans on what she has been up to since her split.

One fan asked during the show, who in the Vanderpump Rules cast has been most supportive of her. She answered, “I would say the most supportive, Katie and Scheana.” “And the least supportive, Sandoval, has yet to even ask me, like, if I’m okay or acknowledge it at all.” Lala went on to add that she made the tough decision to end their friendship after Tom’s latest move. “I learned that Schwartz had spent time with that person [Randall] the other day. So I cut him out!”

Despite both Vanderpump Rules stars going through their divorces in the public eye, Lala wants nothing to do with him. When asked if Lisa Vanderpump is still buddies with Randall, Lala replied, “I know when everything was happening, he was trying to reach out to her.” She continued, “And I’m not the type of person to say, like, you have to pick a side. But in this situation, if you don’t pick my side, or you remain in Switzerland, I want nothing to do with you.”

Watch the clip below!

Tom, 39, recently announced his divorce from fellow Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney, 35. He posted to his Instagram, “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–in canned Instagram caption,” he began. “I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful. Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok.”

Lala finished by saying that even though the cast hasn’t chosen sides, she would be on Katie’s side. “I think when someone continues to not pick you and it’s an easy pick, you’re the wife, then it’s like, ‘We’re good,'” she said, adding that she was surprised by the split. “I thought that Schwartz would come to the table a little bit and he still didn’t. So, very telling.”

Lala and Randall have a daughter together, Ocean, who they are co-parenting. Emmett spoke on their relationship now in a March 23 interview with Page Six, “I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right.”

