Sister Wives Janelle Brown Returns To Coyote Pass To Break Ground On New Home: ‘I Love It Here!’

Janelle Brown confirmed that she plans to settle down on the Sister Wives family’s property in Flagstaff, Arizona, in a new Instagram video.

The TLC star spent the winter away from Coyote Pass, the Brown family’s Arizona property, but it appears that she’s finally preparing to break ground. Janelle, the second wife of Kody Brown, shared her love for the property in her recent video.

“We came out to the property. We’re starting to get things kind of ready for this next summer, and I remember how much I love it here,” she raved in the video, alongside her son, Garrison Brown. “I was in town for the winter, and I love town. But gosh — and I forget what it’s like out here.”

The TLC clan’s plan is to divide the land into several plots, in order to build multiple homes. Kody and his three remaining wives, Janelle, Meri Brown, and Robyn Brown all have plans to build their own houses on the land.

Janelle, 52, gushed over how much she loved the mountainous landscape in the video commenting—”When you look at this whole thing, c’mon. It’s just…amazing. I’m so excited to get out here this summer and work on it some more.”

Janelle concluded her video by reiterating her passion for her future Arizona home.

“I just wanted to say, I love the mountains. I love being out on this property. I love it all,” she said.

The clan debated how to divide the property during the last season of the TLC show. Kody’s desire for a fifth home caused tension within the group, as his third wife, Christine Brown, was a part of the conversation, at the time. Christine announced that she had split from Kody, in November.

“I’ve had a couple of ideas. But what works right now and what works in the future, I haven’t really discussed this with my wives, necessarily,” Kody told the contractor, during the last season of Sister Wives. “The lot that would have the pond would most likely be my lot for full access for family.”

Christine called Kody’s plan to build his own home “stupid” and a “waste of money,” amid growing marital tension.

Janelle expressed her own concern about a future with the plural patriarch.

“I’ve caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, ‘Okay, look: do I still choose plural marriage?'” Janelle told Robyn. “Yeah, I still choose it, but I’ve had to have that conscious decision with myself.”

As reported last month—Janelle revealed that she had no apparent plan to cohabitate with Kody, amid rumors of an impending split.

Janelle Brown revealed that she had set up a new home in an RV, last June.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” the TLC star wrote via Instagram on June 27, 2021. “The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental. Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.”

The Sun reported that according to public records, the TLC mom of six borrowed money to buy the RV on December 29, 2021. The loan expires on December 29, 2026. The RV sells for around $82k.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.

