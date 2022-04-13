Below Deck Below Deck: Sailing Yacht’s Charles Sanders Addresses Why Fans HATE Him So Much!!

Charles Sanders got backlash from Below Deck: Sailing Yacht fans when he appeared as a guest on the show.

Charles Sanders’ backlash from the Below Deck fans came after his controversial episode aired in which he behaved like a difficult guest on the yacht. According to Charles, he enjoyed his time on the yacht but the producers must have “edited it out.”

During an interview with Reality Blurb, Charles addressed his negative reception from show fans. He admitted to having exaggerated a few of his actions for the show’s ratings. “I think people reacted negatively to me because I made a bit of a scene which at the time I thought would be funny. The aftermath has been challenging, to say the least, and I definitely didn’t mean to offend anyone” he said.

Sanders added that being on the highest-rated episode felt bitter-sweet because of how he was perceived. He said, “I wanted [the] show to do well, and I had some fun playing it up a bit. I now realize that the drama that ensued related to my actions … brought a great deal of attention to the show and my family. While it makes good TV, I certainly upset a few people.”

Charles also apologized to his wife during the interview since she also received a lot of backlash online: “There has been some backlash so I really just want to apologize to my beautiful wife who happens to be a ‘real’ reality star.” He continued, “I am sorry because she is the coolest.” Charles and Erica were guests on the yacht alongside her mother.

When the charter guest was asked about Janelle and Rhett’s lack of contribution to the trip, he replied, “It’s really odd they didn’t pay their portion. It seems a bit wrong that they did that and placed the blame on others. I hope they realize the crew members are hard workers and deserve a tip.” Janelle and Rhett quickly defended themselves.

When asked if he would return to the show, Charles said, "I think I've completed my stint on Below Deck. It was fun while it lasted and now back to real life. I have to admit." "I'm not sure reality TV is my forte," said the attorney.

